CAT Digs Up the Moneymaking Mother Lode

Caterpillar (CAT) may not be the economic bellwether that many traders believe it to be. But this blue chip can forecast profits for your portfolio. Because it boasts a powerful strategy that works in good times and bad. Let Jon Markman fill you in.

Banzai! Jump into Japan’s Hot Stock Market

Do you think the American stock markets are on fire? Then you’ve got to check out the Japanese Nikkei. Bank of Japan policies have turned it into a mega-firestorm. Tony Sagami tells you what to do now.

Is the Line in the Sand for Yields about to be Crossed?

There’s a tug-of-war in the 10-year Treasury yield. If the 2.5% line in the sand gets crossed, stocks may trade higher. But at 3%, we might see a very different result. Get Mike Burnick’s analysis here.

Silver is Poised to Take the Gold

Silver is ready for a price boom. When it shoots higher, the profit margins of some tiny companies can widen like the Grand Canyon. Sean Broderick gives you the scoop.

This Huawei micro-data-storage unit can do almost anything a Cloud mainframe data center can do — with less latency and without exposing the Cloud to hackers.

Network Power is Migrating to the Edge

The Cloud is becoming old hat as data gets processed far away from the mainframe by smart sensors and micro-data centers. This is much more efficient, says Jon Markman. They call it “going to the edge” of the network. So, investors can bet it’s the future.

Reefer Madness Could Make You Rich

Cannabis stocks have zig-zagged for months. It’s been a regular roller coaster! Now, the next breakout is here, says Sean Brodrick. So, how high could this next round of reefer madness take us? Read on to learn more…

How to Compete in an Increasingly Robotic Market

Wall Street “bots,” aka “robos,” get loaded with mathematical algorithms and game theory models. All this high-falutin’ ’rithmetic gives them the “artificial intelligence” to price and trade securities. Soon, they may make human traders obsolete. But for now, says Bill Hall, we still have edges that we can exploit to stay in the game.

