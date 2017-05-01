A few days before our colleague Larry Edelson passed away in March, he made a shocking final prediction; and his chosen successor, Mike Burnick, will be telling you about it soon.

At the same time, Larry also reiterated his long-standing forecast about the coming tidal wave of sovereign debt crises — first striking Europe, then Japan, and ultimately, the United States.

But this story is not just about massive, unpayable sovereign debts. Nor is it limited strictly to a behind-the-scenes crisis in government bond markets. It’s also a story about economic, social and political upheaval; and in the case of the European Union, possible dismemberment.

Why French Elections Are NOT the Exception

The first round of French presidential elections was a shocker as anti-EU candidate Marine Le Pen won a place in the second round. Now, the second round, to be held this coming Sunday, will also be a shocker, but probably in the opposite direction. Of course, anything is possible, but this time, pro-EU Emmanuel Macron seems on his way to a landslide victory.

Even if Marine Le Pen loses to Emmanuel Macron in France this coming Sunday, the anti-EU movement continues to gain momentum.

So, if things pan out as expected, one week from today, you’ll wake up to big headlines like “Marine Le Pen Trounced in Landmark Defeat,” or “European Union Makes Startling Comeback.”

Don’t be fooled. No matter who wins on Sunday, France remains a key factor in the European Union’s future demise. Even The New York Times, whose editors would much prefer a stable, united Europe, recognizes that …

the rise of populist, anti-EU parties is a long-term trend that could destabilize Europe …

the trend is gaining momentum; and

the French elections are a classic example.

In the Times’ Interpreter column, authors Max Fisher and Amanda Taub explain it this way:

“[Populism] triumphed in the British vote to leave the European Union and in the American presidential race, fell short in the Dutch elections, won its greatest-ever success in France’s first presidential round, and faces likely humiliation in the second round.

“But these results may not be as contradictory as they seem. Populism, research suggests, has been steadily growing since the 1960s. It is now reaching a size that is often too small to win outright, but is large enough to shape and, at times, to upend the politics of a country. …

“Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Front party in France, demonstrated in the presidential election’s first round how far her movement has come. …

“Over time, the party has steadily improved its performance. In 1988, it won 14 percent. In 2002, the only other year it made it to the second round, 17 percent; in 2012, 18 percent. This year, Ms. Le Pen won 21 percent of the vote, which put her in the second round.

“This has been the story of populism across Europe: a steady rise over the course of decades.”

Not a problem for the global economy? You wish!

Combining the GDP of all 28 member nations, the European Union is the largest economy in the world, spanning 1,669,808 square miles. It’s among the most closely linked to the United States culturally and financially. Its central bank was among the quickest and most aggressive in mimicking America’s mad race to print money. And it is showing many signs of coming apart at the seams.

France’s finances are a mess. Italy’s are worse. And they’re far from being the poorest or most indebted economies of the European Union.

Plus, there’s one more, even bigger problem that’s aggravating the push to dismember the union: The huge income inequality between member nations. It’s jarring. And it’s getting worse year-by-year.

Consider the yearly income per capita back in in 2009:

In Germany , it was a hefty $41,890 ;

, it was a hefty ; in Spain , only $32,412 ;

, only ; in Greece , a meager $29,819 ;

, a meager ; in Portugal , a miserly $23,122 , and

, a miserly , and In Poland, less than half that much — $11,454!

But now the gap is far worse:

Germany : Income per capita surged to $47,852 in 2014, and would have risen even further had it had not received over one million impoverished migrants.

: Income per capita surged to in 2014, and would have risen even further had it had not received over one million impoverished migrants. Spain : By 2016, it fell even further, to $27,012 .

: By 2016, it fell even further, to . Greece : By 2016, it plunged to $18,078 .

: By 2016, it plunged to . Portugal : Down to $19,759 .

: Down to . Poland: Barely begun to improve, inching up to just $12,309.

Clearly, some of the richest European countries have managed to recover from their Great Recession of 2008-10. But many of the poorer countries have slid further into an already-dark hole.

This megatrend is similar to the divisive, strife-generating, income-inequality story I’ve described for the United States. But in the European Union, in addition to generating resentment and disdain between social classes, it has fomented envy and anger among member nations. It has helped drive mass migration from poorer to richer countries. And it has set the stage for possible political disintegration of the European Union.

Then came the refugee crisis of 2015 …

For many politicians, the refugee crisis was the beginning of their political Armageddon. All across the Continent, anti-EU political parties, on the rise even before 2015, jumped on the crisis to rally mass popular support, push for greater independence, even demand a clean break from the European Union.

In Hungary, the right-wing nationalist conservative Fidesz party had enjoyed an absolute majority under the leadership of Viktor Orbán since 2010, followed by record-high voter support in 2016. The party’s agenda was viewed as so extreme, said EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana, that if Hungary were applying for EU membership in 2016, it would be flatly rejected.

In Poland, the fiercely anti-EU party, Law and Justice (PiS), gained an absolute majority with parliamentary elections in October 2015, and, despite some popular disenchantment, will continue to rule at least until 2019.

In the Netherlands, the Freedom Party under Geert Wilders, vows to immediately pull the country out of the EU. Although this platform was rejected by voters in 2014 and 2017, Wilders has pulled the governing centrist parties sharply to the right, declaring that the “EU is finished.”

In Austria, the Freiheitliche Partei Österreichs (FPÖ) is also traditionally anti-EU, despite recent backpedaling. In 2016, FPÖ candidate Norbert Hofer came within a hair of winning. Moreover, for the first time since the end of World War II, both of the country’s establishment parties are shut out.

In Germany, the newly emergent Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) has had more popular support than at any time in history, just a few percentage points behind the centrist Social Democrats. Until 2016, although the party was staunchly against the euro, it was ambivalent about the EU. But then, riding high on an anti-immigration platform, their new manifesto was very clear: To abolish the EU forever.

Despite any setbacks for these emergent parties, this is bad news for the euro, bad news for the European Union, and ultimately, a contagion that could spread beyond the Continent.

Good luck and God bless!

Martin