The New Silk Road: Threat or Opportunity?

A new Chinese policy, called One Belt One Road (OBOR), marks a major shift of global power from the West to the East. And President Trump’s withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) nixes America’s chances of having a leadership role in the region. Martin Weiss, Ph.D., shares his insight on the situation.

Ford and GM on a long drive to nowhere

Major automakers are caught in a perfect storm of falling prices, rising competition from used vehicles, and a potential avalanche of dodgy loans. Jon Markman explains what this means to investors.

Why China’s Debt Downgrade is a Tempest in a Teacup

Who cares if Moody’s downgraded China’s debt rating? Not investors in the Red Dragon. Mike Burnick gives you three reasons why you shouldn’t take the Moody’s guesstimate as gospel. Here they are…

They’re coming faster than you think…

No country wants to be left behind in this high-tech contest. America, Japan, China and Germany have all bolted out of the starting gate in the race to field commercially viable autonomous vehicles. Jon Markman gives you the rundown.

Reefer madness has come to Wall Street ever since so many states legalized marijuana.

Marijuana is Going Mainstream

New rules on marijuana in California and other states are starting to rouse the curiosity of investors of all stripes. Even conservative, buttoned-down types like Bill Hall. He says, here’s what to look for before you start investing.

Stand for Uncle Sam, While Investing for Your Future

Tony Sagami lost an uncle on the battlefields of World War II. So he knows what it means to have a family member take a stand for Uncle Sam and pay the ultimate price. In that spirit, he recommends investing in $HACK and other security stocks to take a stand against those who assault our privacy. To learn more, read on…

Demand for This Industry Will Skyrocket!

In places where it’s legal, marijuana pays a bundle of the governments’ bills. Colorado netted more than $105 million from taxes on Mary Jane during the 2016-2017 fiscal year. The state is spending that weed windfall on public health, schools and more. Even if you have no interest in the marijuana industry, Sean Brodrick makes the investing case for it.

Money Flows Continue to Prop Up Stocks

It’s OK to run with the bulls as long as yield-hungry investors keep pouring money into equities and keep driving the stock market higher. But don’t forget to hedge your bets because what goes up must come down sooner or later. David Dutkewych shares his investment savvy.

