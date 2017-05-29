Forecasters of the West-East power shift: From top left – Martin Weiss, Tony Sagami, Sean Brodrick, and Larry Edelson.

Over one decade ago, we made a global forecast that most people found hard to believe at the time. We declared that …

The world’s economic, political and military center of power will shift from the West to the East. China will be at its core. And efforts by the United States or its allies to buck the tide will be a continuing struggle.

What’s happening right now is a classic illustration:

Most investors in the West are being bombarded by fast-breaking news about Washington intrigue, Russian meddling and terrorist attacks.

Meanwhile, most investors in the East are making their moves to cash in on the sprawling China-led megaproject commonly known as the New Silk Road.

UNESCO explains the historical background and popular misconceptions. They debunk the notion that the old Silk Road (circa 120 BC — 1450s AD) was all about silk. In reality, the goods were far more diverse, including valuable spices, other textiles, grains, animal hides, tools, wood and metal works, religious objects, artwork, and precious stones.

Some observers also associate the Silk Road strictly with China. True, China was the primary source of the silk. And it was China’s imperial envoy, Zhang Qian, that led the effort to establish a trade route linking China to Central Asia and the Arab world. But the Silk Road sprawled far beyond China, encompassing at least half the planet’s economy and most of its population, including India, the Middle East, Europe, and parts of Africa (see map).

Click here for larger image, Source: UNESCO.

Nor was it just one road. It was a myriad of crisscrossing networks both by land and by sea, which, over the centuries, gradually linked up to form what’s more accurately named the “Silk and Spice Routes of Eurasia.”

Most important, these vast networks carried far more than just trade goods: The constant movement and mixing of populations also brought about the transmission of knowledge, ideas, cultures and beliefs. It shared and disseminated science, arts, literature, crafts and new technologies.

Top: Laying of Trans-Pacific Express (TPE) cable from the U.S. to Asia. Bottom: We talk to Asia all the time via Skype. It’s like our own, “Personal Silk Road” for cultural exchange and new investment ideas.

The impact on civilizations was profound. New cities and nation-states were born. One big difference today: The acceleration of time itself.

In the days of the old silk road, technological advances that helped fuel trade growth evolved over a span of nearly 1,600 years. Now it can all happen in a matter of decades.

Consider communication, for example. Back in 1941, around the time the Japanese Imperial Air Force attacked Pearl Harbor, you could count on your fingers the number of phone and telegraph links between Washington and Tokyo.

But fast forward to 2010, and you witness the completion of the Trans-Pacific Express (TPE), a massive high-speed cable that connects California to East Asia.

For China alone, the TPE multiplied data capacity 60 times. And with the ability to trasmit up to 5,000 terabytes per second, it could theoretically support up to 68 million Skype calls to China, all at the same time.

The key is, communications is just one aspect of what China has now dubbed …

“One Belt One Road” (OBOR)

This is their name for the New Silk Road. And a July 2016 review by McKinsey&Co. leaves little room for dispute regarding a series of critical facts about this massive, global development project, each with broad consequences for investors.

Fact #1. China has jumped into the leadership role. Beijing says it effectively “owned” the project nearly 2,000 years ago when it dominated the silk trade. And it clearly aims to own it again in the 21st Century.

Fact #2. It was China’s President Xi Jinping that kicked the project into high gear in 2013, proposing a modern, high-speed/high-tech network of cargo railways, roads, pipelines, and utility grids that would link China to Central Asia, West Asia, and parts of South Asia.

Fact #3. Remembering the old Silk Road, China’s vision goes far beyond strictly physical goods or trade links. Xi Jinping also aims to create the world’s largest levers for influencing the Asian economy, which, in turn, is likely to dominate the world economy. His stated goals seem reasonable enough:

“Economic cooperation”

“Policy coordination”

“Trade and financing collaboration”

“Social and cultural cooperation”

But from the Roman Empire to the American Century, history proves that “cooperation, coordination, and collaboration” really mean hegemony, control, and power.

Fact #4. China’s new OBOR master plan, first announced by Xi in 2013, is especially ambitious. Again, like the silk roads of prior millennia, it proposes trade routes both by land and by sea:

These include …

The Silk Road Economic Belt (red in above map) with three major routes connecting China to Europe via Central Asia, the Persian Gulf and Mediterranean through West Asia, and the Indian Ocean via South Asia, plus …

The 21st Century Maritime Silk Road (blue) to create connections among regional waterways.

Fact #5. The project, although still young, has clearly gained traction globally:

More than 60 countries, with a combined GDP of $21 trillion, have expressed a strong interest in jumping on board. That’s already $3 trillion more than the total GDP of the United States.

China’s bucket list of trade deals is getting checked off at a steady pace, including bilateral pacts with Hungary, Mongolia, Russia, Tajikistan, and Turkey.

Rail links are being laid, including connections between eastern China and Iran, to be expanded to Europe; another in Laos and Thailand; plus high-speed-rail projects in Indonesia.

China’s Ningbo Shipping Exchange is collaborating with the Baltic Exchange on a container index of rates between China and the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and Europe.

More than 200 enterprises have signed cooperation agreements for projects along OBOR’s routes. So far!

Big Money

Exactly two weeks ago, Beijing hosted 130 countries, including 21 heads of state of major nations. Also present were the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the President of the World Bank, and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund.

Some media outlets, particularly in the United States, sought to downplay the initiative. One assembled a list of all the countries that did not send heads of state. Forbes highlighted China’s persistent modus operandi of using bribes to close deals. But with an initial price tag of $4 trillion, no one can deny that the OBOR initiative is set to become the biggest economic development program in history, far outspending the Marshall Plan that helped rebuild Western Europe after World War II.

The Straits Times lays out the numbers unambiguously:

Since the official OBOR launch in 2013, China has already invested more than $50 billion in economies along the Belt and Road.

A total of 56 economic and trade cooperation zones have been set up by Chinese businesses, generating nearly U.S.$1.1 billion in tax revenue and creating 180,000 jobs.

The China Development Bank alone has earmarked $890 billion for some 900 projects.

China’s Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), with $100 billion in initial capital, has the mission of financing infrastructure in the economies along the trade routes.

China’s Silk Road infrastructure fund has an additional $40 billion, and the Shanghai-based New Development Bank has $50 billion.

And they’re just warming up.

Where Is the United States in This Game?

Conspicuously absent.

Three days after Inauguration, President Trump signed the Presidential Memorandum Regarding Withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership Negotiations and Agreement.

That fulfilled a key campaign promise, which was also echoed by the Clinton campaign.

But it also ended the one megadeal that could have competed with China’s OBOR. It nixed, for now at least, America’s remaining chances to assume a leadership role in the region.

Some historians of the future will blame Trump. Others will rightfully point out that, even if Trump had not dumped the deal, Congress would have done so on its own. Nevertheless, no one — today or in the future — will be able to question the prescient wisdom of our forecast made here over a decade ago: The centers of global power will shift from West to East.

Good luck and God bless!

Martin