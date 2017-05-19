Our controversial president is at it again — this time for firing FBI director James Comey. We all know it. It’s all over the news.

But as an investor, it’s not for me to join in on the political debate about whether Comey’s dismissal was justified or not. I’ll leave that to the political pundits — and there are plenty of them — to blather about whether President Trump colluded with the Russians or obstructed justice.

Instead, my job — as a professional investor — is to push my personal biases aside, and ignore the drama in the popular press. I take a dispassionate view. That helps me analyze the impact of this new political information on the financial markets and, more importantly, what it means for my clients and their precious investment capital.

Indeed, “impeachment” is suddenly the buzzword in Washington. Democrats — and even a Republican —for the first time are discussing openly the prospect of forcibly removing President Trump from office.

“I was in the Nixon administration … and I thought after watching the Clinton impeachment I’d never see another one,” said former presidential aide David Gergen on CNN. “But I think we’re in impeachment territory now for the first time … obstruction of justice was the number one charge against Nixon.”

That’s why — as murmurs about impeachment spread across Washington, D.C., from the House and Senate floors to the cooks in the carry-out kitchen beneath the Capitol — I went to work looking for real-life data to help me assess the potential financial market impact on what President Trump has personally called “the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!”

You may not know this. But unlike in the U.S., online wagering is legal across most of Europe and Asia. It’s part of the fabric of their everyday life. In fact, wagering is so deeply embedded in their culture that most of the European bookmakers are large, publicly traded companies. They have pristine balance sheets and cutting-edge technology that ensures payouts are made and processed correctly.

The sophistication of these European bookmakers rivals the trading platforms of the world’s best banks, brokerages and insurance companies. All-in-all they are legit, highly regulated companies.

While most of the online trading revolves around sports, they also maintain an active market in posting the odds about the outcome of certain political events.

That’s why — as a “numbers man” — I take a look at what these wagering sites are saying about political events. After all, they provide real odds and quantify the potential outcomes in real-time. Their money-sanctioned quotes act much like a brokerage firm for political opinion … with real money changing hands between real people on each side of an issue.

Put simply, it’s very much like putting your money where your mouth is.

And here’s what these online bookmakers are currently saying:

For the first time, the odds — posted by British bookmakers — are better than ever that President Trump won’t survive his four-year term in office. Online bettors are increasingly wagering against the future of our president’s Oval Office tenure.

After the Comey news was reported this week, Katie Baylis, a spokeswoman for London-based betting exchange Betfair, said, “Overnight we’ve seen large flows bet on Trump to leave before the end of his first term, and we expect to see a lot more bet today, with his odds now shortening from even to 5/6.”

For those not familiar how fractional odds work, 5/6 quote means a 55% likelihood that President Trump leaves office before his stint is slated to end in early 2021.

Wow, 55% odds that he won’t make it … that’s shocking!

But Betfair isn’t alone, there’s more! Irish bookmaker Paddy Power reports the odds are now 2/1 (33.3%) that Trump will be impeached before the end of his first term.

Drilling in further, Paddy Power prices treason 10/3 (23.1%) as the most likely reason, followed by tax evasion 4/1 (20%), perjury (12.5%) and bribery (9.1%). An outright Trump resignation is priced at 15/8, implying a 35% chance.

“Impeachment has been a hugely popular topic ever since Election Day — when it was 16/1 (5.9%), immediately after news of Trump’s victory emerged. By the time of his inauguration, the price was at 10/19 (9.1%),” said Lee Price, spokesperson at Paddy Power, in emailed comments.

“We’ve been betting on impeachment for all recent U.S. presidents but, even at the height of the Lewinsky scandal, Bill Clinton was only ever 6/1 (14.3%) to be impeached,” he added.

The big point here is that no one knows for sure whether these odds are spot-on or not — my experience tells me that they probably aren’t, but they are directionally correct.

Here’s what I mean: With the odds moving significantly against Trump, what we can conclude from the European bookmakers posting is that political risk is increasing — and increasing dramatically.

While this is not surprising, because as I pointed out in my January 6, Money and Markets article, Trump’s approach is unconventional. And in the financial markets, “unconventional” usually translates to uncertainty, risk and volatility. And that’s not a value judgment about whether his communication style is good or bad. It’s merely another way of saying “it is what it is.”

In fact, for investors, a little volatility can be a good thing. It allows us to reshuffle our positions and benefit from market moves.

In the Safe Money portfolio, subscribers have recently profited handsomely from the stock market hedges in GLD and TLT while also posting gains so far this year in 12 best-of-breed growth stocks (aka the Dependable Dozen). Moreover, the TLT and GLD positions provide peace-of-mind and downside protection when political risk begins to boil over as it has over the past week.

In a nutshell, with the action — as well as the temperatures — heating up in Washington, D.C., my advice remains the same: Keep your hedges on and watch the 10-Year U.S. Treasury like a hawk. The 10-year will tell you where the stock market is headed. And if you are interested in political events and how they influence the financial markets, the odds posted at Paddy Power and Betfair can provide some money-making information too.

Best wishes,

Bill Hall

