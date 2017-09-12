Martin Weiss and Sean Brodrick preparing for emergency subscriber conference to be held online this afternoon.

Last time I wrote you, we were hunkering down for one of the worst storms ever to make landfall in the United States. (See “Despite Irma, we’re all set for 9/12: Three perfect debt storms headed our way.”)

As it turns out, our community was hit with powerful winds, tremendous amounts of rain, countless tornados and massive power outages.

But compared to folks on the other side of Florida, we were fortunate. The damage here was not as bad as feared. We’re OK!

This morning, many on our team have dug out, cleaned up and jumped back into action.

Although many don’t have electric power at home, we do have power at the office. Our Customer Service team is taking calls. And we’re ready to jump online at 2 p.m. Eastern today for our emergency subscriber conference.

Thank you for your prayers! They seem to have worked.

Good luck and God bless!

Martin