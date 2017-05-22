The big controversy began on April 10 of this year.

I woke up around 5 AM, as usual. I wrote my weekly Monday column, as usual. I made sure it was impartial, also as usual. Then we pressed the “send” button. And it set off a firestorm unlike any I’ve seen on these pages before.

The subject line: Will Donald Trump be impeached?

In the reader comment area, Tom M., wrote: “What a pathetic article, [Martin]! What actual evidence do you have that Donald Trump or his campaign colluded with the Russians?? Only main stream media accusations. If you have something, let’s see it. Otherwise shut up. Try writing about something you know.”

Burr B. jumped in with an abundance of question marks. “Did you vote for Hillary???” he asked. “Do you support Israel?? Without real evidence, impeachment would start a war within!!! Are you falling for the Alinsky playbook? Where do you stand?????”

Reginald put this way: “Mr. Weiss, you are doing nothing more than promoting the same idiocy as that continuously spooned to the U.S. public by mainstream media.”

There were some readers who liked my comments, with one writing anonymously, “Great story and all things are possible if you believe. Amen.” But they were a small minority.

One of the few nonpartisan comments came from Anne, writing “I really don’t see an answer to the question posed in the title of the article.”

My Response

Bill Hall

Since no one was talking about impeachment on April 10, it was almost impossible to evaluate the odds. Now, though, some bookmakers in the UK think they can. If you’re curious about that aspect, be sure not to miss Bill Hall’s Friday piece “What Are the Odds of a Trump Impeachment?”

Perhaps the negative response to my earlier article had something to do with this: I was writing about impeachment back in the day when practically the only group talking about it in public was a small segment on the left.

Today, however, that’s changed dramatically, especially considering the short time that has elapsed. Now, the prospect of impeachment, while still unlikely, has moved beyond the fringes.

Some are vehemently refuting the implied allegations.

Some seem to be salivating over the prospect.

And in either case, it’s fair to say that impeachment is only the latest controversial topic in the most divisive environment since the Civil War.

The Biggest Socio-Economic and

Political Schisms in 100 Years

If you’ve been reading my columns, the venom and vitriol on both sides should come as no surprise. Indeed, on more than one occasion, I have shown you this chart which tells the story better than a thousand words.





Click image for larger view

The black bars represent the concentration of wealth (or income inequality) in the United States. Take a look, and you will see that this measure …

hit a peak in the late 1920s …

fell sharply in the crash and Great Depression, as the rich lost big fortunes …

bottomed in the 1970s, and …

by 2008, was back up to its peak levels of the 1920s.

Then came the Great Recession, and, if history were to repeat itself, the rich would have again lost big fortunes.

But thanks largely to massive government bailouts of the nation’s richest institutions, the opposite happened. Big Wall Street firms made out like bandits. And the concentration of wealth in America became even more extreme.

The red line in the chart, based on an exhaustive statistical study of the voting record in Congress, represents the level of political division in Washington and the country as a whole.

What Wall Street insiders don’t want you to know: Why the U.S. stock market is slated for sudden destruction — but only AFTER it spins off two massive fortunes for investors who make the right moves now: Read more here …

When it’s at a low point, it indicates that Democrats and Republicans are working together to pass bipartisan legislation. When it’s at a high point, it means they are voting almost entirely along party lines and throwing bricks at each other. In approximate synch with wealth concentration, this measure of partisanship in America …

also reached peak levels in the 1920s …

also fell sharply during the Great Depression …

also bottomed in the 1970s …

by 2008, also was back up to its peak level of the 1920s …

And now is also more extreme!

This is why last year’s election was among the ugliest in American history. This is why a media war is now raging with new bombshells lobbed from both sides. This is why partisans in all branches of government are screaming, kicking and backstabbing. And yes, it also helps explain why the word “impeachment” is now bandied about more often.

This is terrible.

It’s distracting for government, debilitating for the economy, dangerous for investors. And, to the degree that it augments the chances of war, it could be downright disastrous for all.

For Washington, impeachment is the ultimate black swan event. But it’s not the first. If you’ve seen my video “The Next Black Swans”, you’d know that the recent past has already given us at least two major black swans.

And if you’ve seen my video series “Russia’s Long March to War,” you’re aware that the granddaddy of black swans is also possible someday.

Fortunately, it’s also preventable. (To view this series, click on Part I, Part II and Part III.)

Good luck and God bless!

Martin

P.S. Did you know sin stocks can turn $10,000 into a $1 million windfall? You can still buy these intriguing stocks for a song — a thousand shares for $1,000, $500, in some cases, even as little as $250. And if history proves anything, it’s that paying pocket change to buy rogue companies on the launching pad can produce truly amazing profits. Recently, for example, one of these sin stocks garnered a lot of media attention by suddenly exploding in price. If you had invested $1,000, you could have walked away with nearly $100,000. Click here to read more …