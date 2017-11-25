Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. And this week, as a special treat, some guest experts shared some of their newest trading and investing ideas. You can find them here …

How to Avoid Losers and Pick the Biggest Winners, Part 1

If you want to make a lot of money in the stock market, says Martin Weiss, Ph.D., you need the wisdom he learned from two men – the greatest superbull and the the greatest superbear he’s ever known. Get it here.

Ride the Market Rally With Options

You could jump in and buy stocks as they trade near their all-time highs. But Chad Shoop thinks he has a better plan. He recommends that you take advantage of the market’s low volatility by buying options instead.

Healthcare Coverage Has 1 Powerful New Trick

Healthcare is only getting more expensive. But Ted Bauman knows a way to potentially reduce your current taxes, ensure your healthcare and help you have more to spend in retirement. It’s called an “H(IRA).” To find out more about it, click here.

Retail: The Perfect Buy for Christmas

Don’t cry for Sears, says Jeff Yastine. Warren Buffett and Bill Miller are betting big on mall REITs that breathe life into abandoned mall spaces. We name them here, and share why you might want to stock up on these retail plays now.

Tesla’s electric truck can travel 500 miles one charge from a solar-powered “fueling station.”

Don’t Hitch Your Fortunes to Tesla’s Electric Truck

Elon Musk has dazzled Tesla stockholders with magical street-legal cars that run on electricity and think for themselves. Now he’s launching an electric-powered semi-truck that can beat some hot sports cars from 0 to 60 mph. But Jon Markman has a question. Where are the profits?

It’s Called ‘Junk’ for Good Reasons

You can make a killing off of junk-bond mania – but not by buying junk bonds, says Tony Sagami. Junk comes with too much risk in the trunk. Instead, you should bet against the risk-taking maniacs by buying an inverse ETF.

Breaking News: New Tsunami Emerging NOW!

Just as Martin Weiss Ph.D.’s urgent briefing “The Ultimate Investment Strategy for Confusing Times Like These” is about to go offline … and just as your opportunity to save $10,303 is about to end … a NEW tsunami is bursting into the headlines.

Give These Three Turkeys the Holiday Ax!

It’s that time of year. President Trump pardoned the White House turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone for Thanksgiving. And now we’re getting ready for a big Santa Claus rally. But Sean Brodrick can think of three turkeys that you don’t want to own. Give them the ax!

Central Bankers Turn to Uncle Pennybags for Guidance

Due to the Monopoly-money-like schemes of central bankers around the globe, a certain select group of stocks — such as those in Bill Hall’s Safe Money Portfolio — will soar higher … probably much higher. Let Bill explain.

