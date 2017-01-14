Here’s a summary of stories from this past trading week, with a link to the full articles online.

How to Play the Trump Card to Grow Wealth

For better or worse, the inauguration of Donald Trump will bring radical change to the investment landscape. A seismic shift of epic proportions in the economy and the investment markets. Dr. Martin D. Weiss wants to make sure you’re prepared for what’s ahead.

Robots Terminate White-Collar Jobs

Once, only factory workers worried about being replaced by robots. Today, new artificial intelligence software threatens to make millions of white-collar workers obsolete. Tech-savvy Jon Markman gives the investor’s perspective.

If you’re waiting for inflation or a dollar crash, you’ll miss the boat in the next bull market in precious metals.

Gold’s fate as Western society cracks apart

Larry Edelson wants you to understand the real driving force behind the next bull market in precious metals – Western society tearing itself apart at the seams.

Airport Terror Lesson…

The shootings at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport highlight a grim truth about both random violence and terrorist attacks, says security expert Jeff Cantor. When it comes to your personal safety, you can’t depend upon anyone but yourself.

For Biggest Gains, Think Outside the Box, and Invest Outside U.S. Markets

When investors talk about the stock market, they’re invariably talking about the Dow, the S&P or the Nasdaq, observes longtime trader Mike Burnick. This is a big mistake, says Mike, whether you’re a pro or an individual investor.

Asian Markets Offer a Bullish Combination of Growth and Value

Continuing his discussion of emerging markets, Mike Burnick explains why you can bag bigger profits on Asian exchanges than on the Dow, the S&P and the Nasdaq. And he explains why the advantages of emerging markets outweigh the risks.

The Economy vs. Politics

The flagging Trump rally can be revived if the president-elect focuses more on the economy than on his political agenda, says currency trader Boris Schlossberg. Read his reasoning here.

