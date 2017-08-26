Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are summaries of stories from this past trading week, each with a link to the full article online.

Reader Forum: “What do I do NOW?”

Martin Weiss, Ph.D., continues his series which began with “Shocking Forecasts for 2017-2022” and “7 Horsemen of the 21st Century Apocalypse.” The first two issues triggered a massive response from his readers. In this installment, he answers many of their most-pressing questions.

The Real Opportunity in Energy Right Now

Investors have become so obsessed with oil that they’ve passed over chances to make significant profits in the energy sector, says Mike Burnick. And, the opportunities are sitting right under their noses. Mike points them out.

Case Study: Why Foot Locker’s a Retail Loser

Like many retailers, Foot Locker has buried its head in the sand rather than adapt to the threat of Amazon and other online retailers. But you can bet on Costco, says Jon Markman, because it has a plan to stave off Amazon. Read Jon’s analysis here.

On the Road Again: Netherlands and Belgium

Belgium and the Netherlands can boast about more than tulips and windmills. Both countries boast economic growth that makes the U.S. green with envy and investors salivate over profits. Tony Sagami travels to the Benelux region to find out what companies you should bet on.

Got Your Fill of FANG Stocks? Go to ‘BAT’ Instead

Internet and e-commerce companies have been growing like gangbusters in the U.S. But now there’s a new group of red-hot growth companies that deserve your attention. Grant Wasylik reveals the worst-kept investment secrets of the Far East.

Tech Is Cruising for a Bruising … and Could Take the Market Down With It

Sean Broderick strongly believes that what he calls “Highty Mighty Tech Stocks” are about to be humbled. And the coming swoon could rattle Wall Street from one end to the other. Read how the bigger they are, the harder they fall.

A harbinger of the future, the Sun Flyer has taken battery-powered electric motors to new heights.

I’ve Seen the Future … And It’s Electrifying!

The future of transportation will include electric-powered cars, ships, planes and trains, says Jon Markman. They will create massive markets for anything to do with compact, powerful long-life batteries. Now’s the time for investors to hitch a ride to Profit Land.

Europe’s Refugee Crisis Continues to Deepen

Refugees get welcomed with open arms by most countries of the European Union. Now, the policy threatens to destroy the union while, ironically, promoting investment opportunities in the U.S. David Dutkewych explains it all.

The Irony of $5,000 Gold: Why watching your gold coins appreciate 285% is a terrible mistake …

A Fierce Battle for Retail’s Future

As the rest of the retail sector sinks, Amazon and Wal-Mart are engaged in a fierce battle. Bill Hall’s been watching them both very closely. Here’s his view…

