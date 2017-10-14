Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are summaries of stories from this past trading week, each with a link to the full article online.

Wow! So many reader questions! Catalan disaster? Euro crash? Dow correction? Gold. Bonds. China. U.S. bankruptcy? And More!

Never before in the history of our company has Martin Weiss received a bigger avalanche of questions and comments than he did during his one-hour Q&A session with Sean Brodrick. Read on for their answers.

INVESTOR ALERT: Supercycle Investing

Summit October 18, 19 and 20 If you’ve been following the work of Dr. Weiss and Sean Brodrick, you know that the most powerful cycles in the economic universe are set to converge on October 31 of this year. Together, they will form a supercycle like we saw in the 1930s when it triggered the Great Depression. Now, they need to tell you about two additional cycles that not only confirm their analysis … but also signal that we’re staring down the barrel of a crisis, which could make the Great Depression pale by comparison. To give you the details on this shocking new evidence, and also to help make sure you have everything you need to protect yourself and profit – including SPECIFIC investments to make right now — The Edelson Institute will present a three-day Supercycle Investing Summit on October 18, 19 and 20: Next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. To reserve your seat, click this link right away.

The Next Buying Opportunity in Precious Metals: My Latest Forecast

Just as gold peaked in September, more than $2 billion flowed into the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). But that was a false breakout, says Mike Burnick, and investors got burned. If you want to know when to look for the next buying opportunity in precious metals, then click here.

The end is nigh!

The end is nigh! The end of the era when governments could borrow with impunity and spend with wild abandon. The end of ultra-low (even below-zero) interest rates. The beginning of chaos. This is not just a forecast for the future, says Martin Weiss, Ph.D. It’s also a clear-eyed observation of the present.

The rules for success in asset management are simple: Make money for your clients, make money for yourself.

When Wall Street Speaks, Cover Your Ears

Hedge funds can make a lot of money with risky trades and fancy, complicated strategies. But they can lose a lot of money, too. Most people should just invest in solid, tried-and-true companies. And that doesn’t mean blue-chips. Jon Markman has become an expert at spotting winners that fly under Wall Street’s radar. Learn more here.

Follow the Flows Into This Money-Hoarding Group

With high profitability, high scalability and little capital investment, the stock prices of publicly traded asset managers tend to move in line with the assets they manage. Grant Wasylik explains why this group of funds is obviously a slam-dunk choice for investors. Get the scoop here.

Who’s the LOSER in the energy metals boom?

For weeks now, Sean Brodrick has been telling you how we’re facing a supercycle in energy metals. And how it’s being fed by the electric-car megatrend. Who will win in this supercycle? Who will lose? Read Sean’s analysis here.

Software Takes Flight at Airlines. How to Book Gains.

Airlines have discovered how software can improve efficiency and make passengers happier. But Jon Markman doesn’t recommend investing in flighty airline stocks. Instead, investors should buy into the software companies that help the airborne carriers keep customers and stockholders happy. Check it out here.

What Wall Street insiders don’t want you to know: Why the U.S. stock market is slated for sudden destruction — but only AFTER it spins off two massive fortunes for investors who make the right moves now: Read more here …

Gold Miners Run Rings Around the Metal

Since 2016, gold is up 21.5%. But gold miners are up 73.6%. That’s more than TRIPLE the performance of gold. Gold miners were actually up even more, but gave some back. It’s for the same reason that miners are outperforming gold. That reason is leverage. Sean Brodrick explains.

This New ECB Scheme Is Like 2011 All Over Again

When it comes to asset classes, European bonds top the list as the most dangerous to the global economy, says a survey of fund managers. And Bill Hall agrees that the European bond market is on the brink of a meltdown. Here’s what that means to your wealth.

The Money and Markets Team