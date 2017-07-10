In his first budget proposal in May, President Trump promised deep tax cuts without reducing federal revenue, a 10% hike in military spending without adding to the deficit, $1 trillion in new infrastructure spending, and a balanced federal budget in 10 years.

Wall Street rejoiced. The Dow surged to 21,529. And it’s still holding near that peak level. But this summer, Trump troubles are starting to hit from three sides.

Trump Trouble #1

No Economic Boom

There’s only one “secret sauce” that might have made the Trump budget possible: An accelerated pace of growth in the U.S. economy.

The recipe was classic Reaganomics: Deregulation and tax cuts boost U.S. GDP growth to 3% or even 4%. The extra growth comes with a surge in corporate profits. That profit-surge then drives a new wave of tax revenues into the coffers of the U.S. Treasury Department. And the new tax revenues are more than enough to finance the Trump promises.

Can that still happen? According to David Stockman, budget director under Ronald Reagan and sometimes dubbed the Father of Reagonomics, “no way.”

“I see no way that’s going to remotely happen,” says Stockman. He points out that the White House is depending on the continuation of an economic expansion that’s already among the longest in American history. “It assumes you’re going to go 206 months without a recession, which has never happened,” Stockman concludes.

Meanwhile, adding its voice to the fray, the International Monetary Fund has just slashed its forecasts for the U.S. economy. Why? Precisely because of disappointment regarding Trump’s version of Reaganomics.

The IMF saga started earlier this year when its economists were apparently more optimistic about the Trump tax cuts. They said that, thanks to Trump’s fiscal plans, the U.S. economy would get a boost in 2017 to 2.3% annual growth and then another, somewhat larger boost in 2018 to 2.5% growth. Not as good as Trump’s forecasts, but still on the positive side.

Right now, though, after taking a second hard look, the IMF forecasters have completely dropped their assumptions about any benefits from the Trump plans. Instead, all they see are spending cuts that, if anything, will actually slow the U.S. economy down.

“We are removing that fiscal stimulus because now we have in front of Congress a budget that assumes an important fiscal consolidation in the next few years,” says Alejandro Werner, head of the IMF’s Western Hemisphere Department.

What about the 3% GDP growth that the White House was hoping for? “No way,” say the folks at the IMF.

Trump Trouble #2

Massive Washington Gridlock

Last week, members of Congress came back from their Fourth of July weekend. They sniffed the legislative junkpile. And they puked.

The Obamacare repeal-and-replace bills — in shreds.

The federal budget resolution — smelling very fishy.

The debt ceiling bill — threatening to stink up the whole joint.

And tax-reform legislation — rotting in the hopper.

For anyone in Washington who wants to play the blame game and take some potshots, handy targets are everywhere:

The Trump team blames fiscally conservative Republicans for tightening their purse strings “at precisely the wrong time.”

The conservative Republicans say they’ve been thrown off course by Trump’s on-again-off-again support for their initiatives.

And both blame the Democrats for “blind opposition.”

But while some members point fingers, others simply despair that they’re running out of time. In fact, ten Republican senators are so frustrated by the gridlock, they’ve written an urgent letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to cancel the August recess:

Signatures of 10 U.S. Senators who fear they’re running out of time to pass urgent legislation this year.

“We are united in our belief that we must work with a sense of urgency to deliver conservative solutions for pressing legislative issues on behalf of the American people. Our current Senate calendar shows only 33 potential working days before the end of the fiscal year. This does not give us enough time to adequately address the issues that demand immediate attention. Therefore, we respectfully request that you consider truncating, if not completely foregoing, the scheduled August state work period, allowing us more time to complete our work.

“There are five imperatives which must be accomplished this year. We must complete the first phase of the Obamacare repeal and replace. Next, we have to pass a budget that serves as a reconciliation vehicle for reforming our outdated tax code. Before September 30th, we must agree on an appropriation that responsibly funds the government. Also, we must deal with our debt limit before that approximate date. If we can successfully navigate those priorities, we can finally get to our once in a generation opportunity on tax reform. Growing the economy, repairing our infrastructure, and rebuilding our military are all dependent on accomplishing the tasks before us.”

The obvious problem: The entire nation is divided, and extra time alone will not be enough to bring the warring parties into alignment.

Trump Trouble #3

Consumer Confidence Starting to Decline

One of the big pluses in the early days of the new administration was a surge in confidence — not only on Wall Street but also among consumers. Trouble is, there are now signs that the euphoria could be fading.

According to the latest survey by the University of Michigan, U.S. consumer confidence has fallen to its lowest point since November. Why? Mainly because …

Democrats are worried about what President Trump is trying to do.

Republicans are worried that he can’t get it done.

And everyone seems frustrated by the process.

Overall, confidence is still relatively high. But unless Washington delivers, that’s not going to last very long.

The reality no one seems to want to confront: In the first three months of the year, the economy grew at a miserly annual pace of just 1.2%. If Washington can’t get anything done and the Fed continues raising rates, don’t be surprised if it slips into neutral, or worse.

That’s going to continue to slam traditional sectors like brick-and-mortar retail and autos.

And for investors, it means the time for throwing darts at the wall is over. Instead, be sure to zero in on select sectors that are enjoying their own, private bull markets regardless of the gridlock in Washington.

For specific instructions, be sure to watch your inbox for emails from two Weiss Research experts, Safe Money editor Bill Hall and natural resource expert Sean Broderick. They’re on the verge of a major investment victory.

Good luck and God bless!

Martin

