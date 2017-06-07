Commodity bulls finally got a boost this week as President Donald Trump’s much anticipated infrastructure plan takes center stage. Now all he has to do is get the details through Congress. Good luck with that.

Meanwhile, the real infrastructure story that is about to boost metals prices in a big way is going on halfway around the world … in China. Here’s what’s going on and which metals stand to benefit the most from it …

China’s New Silk Road …

My friend and colleague Larry Edelson, wrote extensively about China’s NEW Silk Road initiative. It’s an ambitious plan to rebuild ancient trade routes connecting the Middle Kingdom to Europe both by land and sea. Of course, China’s “Belt and Road Initiative” involves massive infrastructure spending the likes of which President Trump can only dream of.

Already, projects worth about $1.3 trillion are underway in the region, which spans 62 Belt-Road countries over the next five years. “From Bangladesh to Belarus, railways, refineries, bridges, industrial parks and much else is being built,” according to a Bloomberg report.

Just one of many multibillion-dollar projects underway intended to speed up trade links between East and West: A railway linking China with London and passing through nine countries and nearly 7,500 miles along the way means freight trains will cross the Eurasian continent in just 18 days!

How the “Rockefeller Recipe” Can Help YOU Turn $10K Into $44K (or More) John D. Rockefeller Sr. is widely considered to be the wealthiest American that ever lived. He started out making around $11 a day, but ultimately amassed a fortune worth an estimated $392 billion in today’s money. It wasn’t just his oil wealth that made Rockefeller rich, though. The multi-billionaire cited ONE investment secret as his greatest source of happiness and success. Now, I’ve taken that “Rockefeller Recipe” — and updated it for today’s market. My research shows this strategy could help you turn every $10K you invest into $44K (or more). Click here to be one of the first investors to find out how!

Today, about one-fifth of total global trade passes through the New Silk Road trade routes, and since China is the world’s largest exporter, this project is a win-win for all of Asia.

The biggest winners: Base metals

But which specific investments will be the biggest winners as a result? Think industrial metals: Copper, iron ore, steel, zinc, etc … the non-precious metals that go through regular boom-and-bust cycles are about to boom again like never before.

Copper prices, for example, are still down over 60% since the pre-financial crisis peak in 2008. And after doubling in value from 2010 to 2012, copper tumbled another 50%-plus since mid-2012.

Zinc, tin, lead, nickel, steel … are all likewise at or very near one-year lows in price, but all that’s about to change.

The bust in base metal prices in recent years took plenty of production capacity offline.

You see, the bust in base metal prices in recent years took plenty of production capacity offline. Many companies went bankrupt. Those that survived slashed production by closing older, less-efficient mines and mills.

They’ve cut exploration and production budgets to the bone. Now the time is fast approaching when “the cure” for low commodity prices – which is low prices – starts to have an upward impact on industrial metals again.

Recently, the world’s largest miner, BHP Billiton Ltd., said China’s New Silk Road infrastructure building will add 150 million tons to global steel demand. And it’s not just steel.

Prices of iron ore, copper, coal, zinc – you name it – they’ve all been on a roller-coaster ride, mostly to the downside, but these not-so-precious metals are about to shine once again.

Bottom line: With gold and silver rallying again, don’t miss out on the undervalued industrial metals, which may have even greater upside potential. And some, that span both investment and industrial uses, like silver and platinum producers, could really take off. Readers of my Real Wealth Report are already well positioned in several leading names, and I’m just about to pull the trigger on a new batch of base-metal recommendations.

Good investing,

Mike Burnick