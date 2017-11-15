“Our findings show a deeply unbalanced economy. The lion’s share of the nation’s wealth remains in a tiny number of hands.”

— Institute for Policy Studies, November 2017

Is the stock market overvalued? Is it set for a big fall? Nobody has a crystal ball, but there is no question that the market has been on a roll.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has made new record highs more than 70 times since Donald Trump was elected and the S&P 500 has set 52 all-time highs so far this year.

With an “average” portfolio of the “average” American valued at $344,500, a lot of people should be feeling pretty good about their financial situation.

Trump isn’t shy about taking credit for the bull market, but the unfortunate reality is that a small percentage of Americans are profiting from the rally.

According to the pollsters at Gallup, a smaller and smaller percentage of Americans have profited from the raging bull market. That’s because so few Americans are invested in stocks.

Despite the widespread adoption of 401(k)s, only 52% of Americans have any money invested in the stock market. That’s the lowest ratio since Gallup started collecting stock ownership data in 1998.





Click image for larger view

And even that woefully low stock ownership percentage is misleading. That’s because 92% of the top 10% of American wage earners who own stocks have an average portfolio of almost $1 million ($969,000).

Only 8% of the bottom 80% of wage earners, which include both the middle and lower classes, are invested in the stock market. No wonder the rich are getting richer.





Click image for larger view

The Federal Reserve reported that the top 1% of Americans pulled in a record-high 23.8% of the total income in 2016, up from 20.3% in 2013. And twice as much as in 1992.

That Grand Canyon-sized gap in stock ownership and income between the rich and the rest of America really shows up in net worth. Or lack thereof.

The Institute for Policy Studies reported that 19% of households — nearly one out of every five — have zero savings and a negative net worth.

On the other end, the wealthy end, the richest 1% of Americans own 38% of our country’s wealth.

There is no shortage of people or institutions to blame. But I feel the single best solution to narrowing the wealth gap will come from 401(k)s and other tax-favored retirement plans.

The U.S. Census Bureau says that a whopping two-thirds of Americans don’t put a penny into their 401(k)s. They could … but they don’t.

And given the company match that many, if not most, employers offer, failing to participate in a 401(k) is a deadly financial mistake.

If you’re reading this column, you have probably stashed money into a 401(k) for years. But be sure to take the time to talk to your children and/or grandchildren so that they do, too.

Otherwise, they could stay stuck in the “have-not” group for the rest of their lives.

Best wishes,

Tony Sagami