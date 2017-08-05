Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are summaries of stories from this past trading week, each with a link to the full article online.

Russia’s a great example of why you want to keep your friends close but your enemies closer.

New Russia Mess: 3 Takeaways for Investors

Big impact on defense stocks, gold and oil

Russia ranks a major trade partner with the West. At the same time, it’s America’s archenemy. What does that mean for investors? Martin Weiss, Ph.D., explains how the new Russia mess will impact oil, gold and defense stocks.

Strong Earnings from Gold Miners: Is it Time to Buy?

Second-quarter earnings season is in full gear. And the results, so far, are terrific, says Mike Burnick. Some of the largest miners have reported blowout numbers! So is it time to back up the truck? First, read what Mike has to say.

Simple Strategy Rakes in Profits

Investors should look for companies that get good at one thing and then stay laser-focused on doing it better and cheaper than anyone else. Jon Markman holds up one company as an excellent example of this strategy.

3 Fertilizer Stocks to Play the Global Population Boom

Smelly or not, every farmer needs to use fertilizer. And the most-used and most-important fertilizer is potash. And as the world population booms, farmers will need potash to grow enough crops to feed everyone. Given all these facts, farm boy Tony Sagami got an investment idea.

Gentlemen Prefer Bonds … Even in China

Chinese stocks and bonds have always been underrepresented on global indexes given the country’s size. Now steps are being taken to solve the problem. Mike Burnick explains what this means to you as an investor.

A Combination That Can Make You Very Rich! This gold miner — already one of the most profitable around — is about to announce that it has produced nearly 70% more ounces of gold and made 25% more money on each ounce than ever before. Mark my words: That means the company’s earnings are about to soar. Read more here …

Canada’s ‘Fantastic Five’ Race to Future Profits

There’s an enormous arms race underway in Canada. Five marijuana producers have the most growth potential. And they’re rushing to outdo each other. Sean Brodrick points out one business trend that investors should ride for all it’s worth.

New Real Estate Boom: Data Centers, Cell Towers

Investor Alert! As people spend more time in the digital world, says Jon Markman, internet companies will need more real-world ways to connect with customers. That means investors should focus on companies that provide cell towers, data centers and their support systems.

Venezuelan Election Catastrophe: What’s Next?

The war cycles are heating up. Outbreaks of civil and social unrest are popping up around the globe. The escalating situation in Venezuela might be the worst of the bunch. David Dutkewych puts the turmoil in perspective.

Surprising Supporters Want to Cash in on Big Green

Believe it or not, many state governors have jumped on the marijuana bandwagon. Desperate for cash, their states crave new sources of income. So, they’ve learned to gouge weed to pay for schools, bridges and social programs.

The Money and Markets Team

P.S. No exaggeration; it’s a plain fact: The end of pot prohibition may well be the single most profitable investment opportunity you will ever see. You’ve seen the news stories on Bloomberg, MarketWatch, The Wall Street Journal, CNBC and more … You know marijuana investing is already the biggest thing since the Tech Boom of the 1990s. You also know that — even though their product is still illegal in much of the country — pot stocks are posting truly massive gains … Read more here …