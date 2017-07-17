A new ABC series, “Designated Survivor,” elevates the concept of Washington paranoia to new heights:
During a State of the Union address, an unknown enemy destroys the Capitol building with a giant bomb. The president, vice president, plus nearly every member of the Cabinet and Congress are killed instantly. Only three government officials survive; and one of them, an instrument of the same enemy power, becomes Acting President of the United States in a conspiracy to destroy America.
This is crazy. But taking a page from the TV plot, Washington paranoia about Russia is also off the charts:
We hear not only accusations of election meddling, but also innuendo about penetrating the president’s inner circle; not just allegations of collusion, but also talk of treason; not only rumors about the president’s aides, but also whispers about the president, himself. In the worst case, say some, the president is conspiring with a foreign power to weaken America’s defenses.
All of this is very unhealthy, and it’s happening at a very delicate time.
As I demonstrated in a three-part video series last December …
- Russia and the United States have embarked on a long march to war (Part I).
- A conflict could be much more dangerous than most people realize (Part II).
- The two countries still have a one-time opportunity to turn the tide (Part III).
But now, the combination of scandal and paranoia is threatening to torpedo that opportunity.
Major Economic Headwinds
All this is also very unhealthy for another reason: Both the U.S. and Russia face strong economic headwinds that can only be made worse by deteriorating relations.
As we explained here last week, the Trump budget is in serious trouble, the U.S. economy is overdue for a cyclical crisis, and America’s soaring debt load threatens future growth. We can ill afford an expensive escalation in Syria or Eastern Europe. We certainly cannot afford a major new arms race.
|
The secret to building bullet-proof wealth
A lot of people worry about what could happen if the stock market suddenly took a nosedive like it did in 2008 — and for good reason: The average stock lost nearly 60% of its value. More than half of all invested wealth was wiped out. The carnage extended to almost every portion of the market — except one! This type of stock fared better than all others. Read More …
And as I explain today, Russia’s economy is in even worse shape. Here’s why:
Falling confidence. Recent polls by the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) and the Moscow School of Economics reveal shocking new evidence that Russian citizens have turned extremely pessimistic about their economic outlook: 35% report a deterioration in their material conditions over the last 12 months, versus only 15% who report an improvement. And among them, the most pessimistic are precisely those who are the most active in the country’s work force — the 30-49 age group.
Widespread poverty. According to the IMF, Russia’s income per capita in 2016 was a meager $8,929. That’s much lower than the income per capita of economically devastated PIIGS countries like Spain ($26,609) and Greece ($17,901). It’s lower than chronically poor countries like Slovakia ($16,499), Equatorial Guinea ($14,174) and Croatia ($12,095). It’s even worse than Venezuela’s, where the income per capita in 2016 was still $9,258.
Chronic structural problems. If you travel around Russia, you see governmental institutions riddled with inefficiency and corruption, rural communities in chronic decline, agriculture in a state of paralysis, manufacturing in decay, and the entire economy still terribly dependent on energy.
Oil boom encourages Putin’s global gambits. Between 2009 and mid-2014, when a barrel of crude oil was holding in the $80-$120 range, and when cold cash from energy exports flooded into the economy, Russia’s underlying structural weaknesses were well camouflaged. The Russian ruble was strong. Foreign direct investments poured in. And Putin was assured he had more than enough resources to finance bold actions on the world stage.
So, in 2014, when the Ukrainian government fell to a pro-Western regime, Putin was willing to take an enormous risk: He made a historic move on Crimea, completely upsetting the world order that had prevailed since the end of World War II.
Sanctions. The U.S. and the E.U. responded with three rounds of retaliatory sanctions, crippling key aspects of the Russian economy. Russia then responded with a series of import bans designed to punish the European countries, but, in the end crippling Russia itself.
Crude oil bust. The biggest blow came in the second half of 2014: Crude oil prices plunged by nearly 50%. The Russian ruble collapsed. Foreign direct investment vanished. And the Russian economy plunged into a deep recession. With a moderate bounce in crude late last year, there was talk of some sort of recovery in the economy. But it’s already fading again.
|
Shocking new video:
Reveals the disturbing reason why most investors will soon be wiped out. Adult content; may be disturbing for many viewers. Viewer discretion advised. Click here to watch it for free …
Here’s the key: In the midst of deepening recession, Russia simply does not have the financial firepower to maintain its current posturing as a great world power. Already, as I showed you in “Urgent War Quiz for Investors,” Russia is cutting defense spending by approximately 7%. And if the current trends continue, they will have to cut even more.
Now can you see why Putin wants
better relations with the United States?
His desires are very clear:
- He wants to cut Russia’s huge expenditures in Eastern Ukraine. The costs are draining their already-bare coffers. It must stop.
- He wants to cut back on Russia’s intervention in Syria, where the costs are also massive.
- He wants more foreign investment in a wide variety of industry sectors to help reduce Russia’s reliance on energy exports.
- He also wants more foreign investment to help create more jobs and raise consumer confidence.
- He wants more money to institute costly reforms and finally get Russia’s economy on a growth path.
But it’s going to be almost impossible for him to achieve any of this without reaching some sort of deal with the United States.
My main point: It’s not a trick. And the sooner Washington recognizes this reality, the sooner the United States can take advantage of the opportunity.
My recommendation: If the Russia scandals and paranoia fade, and if a real path is opened for restoration of relations, there will be major profit opportunities for investors in Russian ETFs like the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) and iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF (ERUS). You will be able to buy them at depressed price levels and watch their share prices recover dramatically.
However, if the scandals snowball and the chances for better relations are dashed, you can expect further massive declines in Russian assets.
Good luck and God bless!
Martin
{ 15 comments… read them below or add one }
We will never have improved relations with Russia as long as the liberal democrats control our government. They are the ones….. not the Trump organization who are attempting to convince the America idiots that we must go to war against Russia. War has always been good business for the liberal cabal who controls Washington and this country. The liberal cabal does not want Trump or his administration to establish a constructive relationship with Russia. There is not a simple solution to this issue. However, the state department deserves a considerable amount of credit for our horrible relationship with Russia. All those Ivy league bureaucrats have proven to be failures. Now everyone except the imbedded cabal will suffer the consequences of the state departments failures.
Who do you work for?
I totally agree! Have said this for years.
There is truth in what Ivano says, but it goes even deeper. As long as society emphasizes competition over cooperation, the human race will be on a path of self destruction. That is the root of why we have “swamp critters”, always seeking to be Number One, and to tell everyone else what to do with their lives.
The Caesars, Genghis Khan, Hitler, Stalin, Mao…even Putin and Trump, were or are all swamp critters in disguise – as are just about every politician in human history. Also the academic social theorists. DESTROY the old, has been their motto. Bring in their version of the ideal – which usually involves more destruction.
Last time I looked, Republican party was in control, or trying..,
Dr Weiss,
I really believe you are correct on your statements about Russia, I also believe that President Trump is aware of the situation that you are stating in this letter to us. He has been and is being continually hampered by the liberal media and all the fake scandal going on in this country about all this nonsense about the election being influenced by Russia. Overall, I believe President is a very intelligent man with great negotiating skills.
Thank your for your input, much appreciated.
Everytime we offered a hand to the Soviets, they have bitten it off. And, now it is supposed to be different? Star Wars ended the Cold War and sent the Soviets back to the borders of Russia. Then Cheney/bush allowed American Oil companies to do contracts with the Russians to open new oil and gas sites and the improvement of existing sites which gave the Russians billions in income. Did they use those Billions to improve the life of the average Russian? No, they used those Billions to rebuild their military (and to make Putin and his Oligarchs billionaires) and that new stronger military was used to invaded two Democracies which brought increased deployments of Americna military might to Baltic Democracies and Poland at great cost to the U.S.. And it is supposed to be different this time? Perhaps the smartest thing we can do is impose even greater sanctions on the Russsians for their probable meddling in our elections if and when it is found to be true. Thankfully, the only things the Russians are capable of exporting (other than war) are oil and gas, which are dropping as more and more renewable power comes on line…
you have sole survivor plot wrong
Well what is to be expected after eight years of President Wishy-washy? Uncle Valdy flush with oil rubles decided to play Uncle Joe Stalin junior. And Hillary and Barack aided him every step of the way. Maybe this will present an opportunity to bring some kind of end to the bloodshed in Syria. And maybe better stability to Eastern Europe. But then anywhere Trump goes and tries to put the USofA first he stirs up controversy. Like pulling the USofA out of the Paris Climate Accords. Which means you and I will not be footing the bill for everybody.
Russia does not want war. Russia does not have 900 bases around the world. Russia is not conducting war games in Canada or Mexico. See Ray McGovern, Russian expert and ex-CIA analyst or Professor Stephen Cohen. Maninstream media lies and/or fails to report.
Here is an excellent example of what id actually going on in Venezuela today:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YUYWrPiUeWY
Excellent analysis. Wars start when leaders do not communicate and negotiate with each other.
Too right. I am looking from Aust and I think USA should work with Russia and China mainly because they have capacity for growth. They are young horses while US & Europe are old horses.
Putin, the ex-KGB officer and vice mayor of St. Petersburg was in the right place at the right time. Putin (and Yeltzen) became rich by orchestrating the transition from Communism to the privatized oligarchy in place today. Perhaps Putin envisioned Trump as the leader who could replicate his Soviet feat and apply it in the United States.
Martin,
I am 71 and I remember watching a news report with my father in 1959. It had a speech by Nakita Khrushchev. he claimed that communism would take over the United States without firing a shot. It appears he was right. The Democrat party is already fully taken over and the Republican party is not far behind. They call themselves progressives, liberals left wing. Communism by any other name is still communism. It’s the Marxist ideology. Thank God there are conservatives that are willing to fight it.
i havev often said that the USA is it’s own worst enemy and as the Russians are in the main Christians we need to cooperate with instead of acting in a belligerent manner towards them. Mc cain and co would like nothing better that to have a war with the RUSSIANS. Although i cannot imagine why because of Russia ges down then the Chinese will step in and we already know all about them when they are roused and wake upto the reality of any situation.