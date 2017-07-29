Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are summaries of stories from this past trading week, each with a link to the full article online.

Three Theories about Russia:

Ally, Cold War Adversary, or Enemy #1

The U.S. and Russia have never been direct enemies in war, and they’ve often been allies. But today, many people ask: Is Russia truly an ally, our adversary in a “New Cold War” or, worse, Global Enemy #1? Martin Weiss, Ph.D., reviews the options and asks for your opinion.

Debt Pain Train Makes Stop in Hartford, Conn.

Hartford, Conn., just earned a “junk” debt rating. Illinois teeters on the brink of becoming the first “junk bond” state. Meanwhile, underfunded pensions and other financial woes spread through cities and states like cancer. Mike Burnick warns: Get ready for the worst-case scenario.

Quantum investors — who focus on emotionless algorithms — may be promising more than they can deliver by ignoring important human factors like fear and greed.

Don’t Buy the Numbers Game Hype

Legendary trader Jesse Livermore believed that the markets are driven by fear and greed. So, do many of today’s Wall Street wolves. Now a new breed of 21st- century trader prefers to placebets without emotions. They cold-bloodedly buy and sell based purely on complex mathematical formulas called algorithms. But when you’re dealing with humans, says Jon Markman, you can’t lose the human touch.

Could China Blockade the Red Sea?

Forget Syria, Russia and North Korea. The real balance of global military power just shifted into China’s favor, says Tony Sagami. The Red Dragon has set up its first permanent overseas base at a strategic location at the mouth of the Red Sea. The move shows China has designs beyond Asia.

Expect Higher Oil Prices Ahead. Here’s Why!

We’re finally beginning to see some fundamental and seasonal catalysts that should propel oil prices and energy stocks higher in the months ahead. Mike Burnick puts it all into perspective for you.

Government Meddling is a Buying Opportunity

Don’t fear the Department of Justice’s attempts to sabotage legal marijuana, says Sean Brodrick. AG Jeff Sessions might just be giving investors their last big buying opportunity in pot.

This Start-up is Planting the Seeds to Disrupt Farming for Good

A company called Plenty wants to become a modern Horn of Plenty. The company’s promoting its agricultural technology as a commodity, reports Jon Markman. It’s bringing healthy food closer to the people, and disrupting farming forever.

Is the World Going Cashless?

Governments and banks keep pushing harder to replace cash with digital currency – privacy be darned. So, David Dutkewych says, you may want to explore switching to a cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. Just … not today. He analyzes your options.

Big Green Stocks Give Small Investors a Huge Edge

For now, small investors have the advantage with pot stocks. But don’t delay, because the marijuana economy keeps evolving. Bill Hall explains it all.

