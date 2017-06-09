In my last two Money and Markets articles, I’ve put you on the inside track when I revealed that “family offices” — the preferred investment platforms for many of the world’s mega-millionaires and billionaires — are quietly funding the rapidly growing legal marijuana business.

They are increasingly attracted to the industry’s potential eye-popping returns. And it’s easy to see why.

Last week, we talked about how Peter Thiel’s $2 billion San Francisco venture capital firm Founders Fund recently made a multimillion-dollar investment in Privateer Holdings. Privateer is a private marijuana company that holds the Marley Natural brand. (Named after late reggae singer Bob Marley.)

Thiel is well-known in Silicon Valley as the co-founder and former CEO of PayPal (PYPL). His Founders Fund was an early backer of Facebook (FB). So when Thiel places a bet, many investors know that it could pay off nicely to follow his lead.

We also talked about how Joe Kennedy Sr. turned Prohibition repeal into a goldmine for his family. And how marijuana could right now be where alcohol was just before Prohibition was repealed.

I also reported that, according to reputable market research, legal marijuana was a $3.4 billion business in 2015 in the United States. In 2016, the U.S. legal marijuana market doubled to $7.1 billion. And two major studies show that the legal marijuana industry will top $40 billion in the U.S. over the next five years.

So now you know who is supporting the legal pot business with their own money and why. It’s also just as important to understand who is against it … and why they are protecting their turf in what could turn out to be a battle over billions of dollars of revenues.

I think you’ll be shocked to learn who one of the biggest opponents to medical marijuana is. I know I was.

No, the marijuana industry’s biggest enemy is not the Trump administration or U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. It’s the Big Pharmaceutical companies like Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA), Pfizer (PFE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Allergan (AGN)!

That’s because if the federal government finally allows medical marijuana to become a legitimate part of the healthcare industry, Big Pharma could lose billions of dollars, a new report finds.

The report, released in the Health Affairs journal, was compiled using a study conducted by researchers at the University of Georgia. It showed a dramatic decrease in Medicare prescriptions in states where medical marijuana is legal.

Their findings are summarized in the chart below:





Click image for larger view

The study, which was first outlined by the Washington Post, helped stir up the debate over how a legitimate cannabis market might be able to reduce the national opioid problem.

That’s because the University of Georgia data shows when medical marijuana is available, pain patients are increasingly choosing pot over powerful — and potentially deadly — prescription narcotics.

Specifically, the researchers found that — in the 17 states with a medical-marijuana law in place by 2013 — prescriptions for painkillers and other classes of drugs fell sharply, compared with states that did not have a medical-marijuana law.

Wall Street’s Secret Profit Calendar The U.S. Department of Energy is obligated to report on crude oil inventories every single month. Recently, you could have combined that report with an option on the oil industry to walk away with an 850% gain.That’s enough to turn every $10,000 invested in to $95,000 in just 24 hours … And the thing is, there are a dozen or so opportunities for you to make this kind of money every single month … betting on events the U.S. government guarantees will happen (no FOREX, currencies or other exotic investments required). Tony Sagami will release a historic report about calendar investing to more than 400,000 investors on Friday, June 16 – but due to your status as one of our most valued friends and customers, Tony wants you to have a head start. Just click this link now to join our “Head-of-the-Line” pass and Tony will rush your copy of this all-important report to you 48 hours early: On Wednesday, June 14. Get advanced access here …

In fact, the drops were quite significant …

In medical-marijuana states, the average doctor prescribed:

265 fewer doses of antidepressants each year

486 fewer doses of seizure medication

541 fewer anti-nausea doses, and

562 fewer doses of anti-anxiety medication.

Get this: In the U.S., we currently consume more than 84% of the entire worldwide supply of oxycodone … and almost 100% of hydrocodone opioids.

Prescription-drug manufacturers like privately held Purdue Pharma made more than $27 billion in revenues from OxyContin alone since 1996.

In fact, in 2007, Purdue paid one of the largest fines ever levied against a pharmaceutical firm for mislabeling its product OxyContin. Three executives there were found guilty of criminal charges.

Considering all of this, it seems the pharmaceutical trade has more than enough reasons to fear the legalization of marijuana.

An analysis conducted by the folks at New Frontier Data makes a surprising prediction. That is …

The legal use of cannabis products for ailments ranging from chronic pain to seizures could cost marketers of modern medicine somewhere around $4 billion per year.

Look, I am NOT on a crusade for legalized pot. Personally, it’s not my thing.

But as a professional investor with more than 30 years of Wall Street experience, I’ve been trained to set my personal biases aside. When I take a dispassionate view, I can best evaluate money-making opportunities for my clients.

Big Pharma has not taken the challenge to its bottom line from the weed industry lightly …

How the ‘Rockefeller Recipe’ Can Help YOU Turn $10K Into $44K (or More) John D. Rockefeller Sr. is widely considered to be the wealthiest American that ever lived. He started out making around $11 a day, but ultimately amassed a fortune worth an estimated $392 billion in today’s money. It wasn’t just his oil wealth that made Rockefeller rich, though. The multi-billionaire cited ONE investment secret as his greatest source of happiness and success. Now, I’ve taken that “Rockefeller Recipe” — and updated it for today’s market. My research shows this strategy could help you turn every $10K you invest into $44K (or more). Click here to be one of the first investors to find out how!

And the fact that it has openly lobbied against the medical-marijuana business — and in some instances donated large sums to fight legalization — has caught my eye.

What’s more, CBS News reported that a whopping 76% of doctors favor legalized marijuana. So, it’s only a matter of time before patients choose pot instead of morphine. And this represents a potential treasure trove of revenues for medical-marijuana companies.

With more than 200 marijuana stocks currently available on the publicly traded markets, you have a chance to participate, too. But do your homework, be selective and — here’s this week’s big tip — look for companies that have a leg up in the medical-marijuana business.

Best wishes,

Bill Hall

P.S. Want to learn more about how marijuana stocks can provide money making opportunities? Read more here …