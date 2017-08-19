Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are summaries of stories from this past trading week, each with a link to the full article online.

Blue Apron sells kits for harried folks who can’t find time to cook healthy meals. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t found the recipe for stock market success. Credit: Pixabay.

Wall Street Sells the Sizzle Not the Steak

Wall Streeters care about selling stock so they can collect commissions and other perks. And they don’t care about whether you make money or not. Case in point, says Jon Markman, the Blue Apron fiasco.

Wall Street’s Accounting Hocus-Pocus Turns Losers into Winners

British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli once said: “There are three kinds of lies: Lies, damned lies and statistics.” According to veteran stock analyst Tony Sagami, we may want to expand that infamous list to include “corporate accounting.” Read his report here.

Brace Yourself for the Dreaded Debt Ceiling Debate

One of the longest-running dramas in Washington, D.C., is about to play out on Capitol Hill. We’re talking about the dreaded debt-ceiling debate. Buckle up, says Mike Burnick, because this time it should be a doozy.

The Secret Rally No One Is Telling You About

In the commodities markets, gold and silver are getting upstaged by industrial metals like aluminum, copper, lead and zinc. Why? Sean Brodrick explains the trend and recommends way to profit from it. Read Sean’s report here.

Airlines Finally Upgrade Customer Service

The commercial airlines have been the butt of customer service jokes for years. Now, they hope new software will help them provide a better all-around experience for passengers, says Jon Markman. Get first-class background here.

Is This a New Bull Market in Gold?

Analysts have been sounding the trumpets to buy gold now! They’re half-right. Consider buying on dips during the coming roller coaster of gold prices. Then plan to back up the truck, says David Dutkewych, if the yellow metal follows projections and takes off in December.

My Bold End-of-Year Prediction

The end of summer marks a perfect time for everyday investors to reassess their investments and prep their portfolios for the post-Labor Day race to year-end profit opportunities. Financial wizard Bill Hall tells you how to do it here.

