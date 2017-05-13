Here’s a summary of stories from this past trading week, with a link to the full articles online.

Shocker: Next Sovereign Debt Crisis Four Times Worse

If you think the huge pileup of government debts is worrisome in the United States, wait till you see what’s happening in Japan. Let Martin Weiss, Ph.D., take you on a tour of the awesome troubles in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Don’t Fear the Market’s Lack of Fear

Strange but true. In a world that seems to be on the brink of disaster, the smart money seems to be betting against volatility while going long on strong stocks. Jon Markman explains why.

Can Emmanuel Macron Make France Great Again?

In France’s presidential elections, the centrist soundly defeated the right-wing anti-EU contender. But the EU still faces many threats to its existence. Mike Burnick fills you in.

Crowdsourcing the Fight Against Mosquitoes

That smartphone in your pocket could hold the cure for malaria, dengue and the Zika virus, says a noted Stanford University scientist. This scientist has a reputation for finding bizarre ways to effectively solve problems. Jon Markman gives you an updae on the modern world of weird science.

If Warren Buffett hates cash, then why does he have so much of it in his portfolio?

Astonishing Facts About Berkshire Hathaway’s Cash Stash

At Berkshire Hathaway’s widely-followed annual meeting, super-investor Warren Buffett, Berkshire’s chairman and CEO, revealed a stunning fact that no one in the mainstream media is telling you about. But you can’t put anything past Bill Hall. Click here to get the scoop.

Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are the week’s highlights:

It’s Been a Bloodbath in Precious Metals

It’s been a painful three weeks for gold bulls. For that matter, they’ve been tough on anyone who has been long either precious metals or the gold- or silver-miners.

Fortunately for you, Mike Burnick’s seen it all before. He puts it all in perspective…

Cash-In on China With These U.S. Stocks

China’s rapidly growing upper-middle-class have money burning a hole in their pockets. And you can profit from their spending sprees – without feeling unpatriotic. Let Tony Sagami show you how.

Puerto Rico’s Staggering Bankruptcy

Puerto Rico owes a staggering $119 billion, about $34,000 for each of the island’s residents. But its cash crisis offers you an investment opportunity. And savvy trader Mike Burnick has a simple plan to profit from the mess on the Isle of Enchantment. Click here to find out what he has in mind.

Stocks are vulnerable near-term – longer-term watch out!

It’s the selling season in a stock market that’s way overbought. And investors are way overconfident. Naturally, it’s time to buy put-option index funds, says veteran trader David Dutkewych. He even suggests three of them for you.

