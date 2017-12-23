Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are summaries of stories from this past trading week, each with a link to the full article online.

The Stock Market Tidal Wave of 2018

As we prepare for the investment wonders and horrors that will strike our world in 2018, Martin Weiss says NOW is the time to tell you the tale of two talented forecasters.

Bearish on retail? There’s an ETF for that. But many stores are raking in the cash as well!

Play This Miracle on Main Street

Bearish on retail? So is the new EMTY ETF that aims to profit from empty stores and malls. But there are plenty of stores cranking out BIG profits! Ted Bauman tells all about it here.

Here’s How to Short Amazon

Well, there’s never a good time to short a cult-like stock such as Amazon. But there is another way to profit. Chad Shoop explains.

Amazon + Whole Foods? It’s Not Working

Jeff Yastine took plenty of heat back in June when he said the $13.7 billion Amazon-Whole Foods merger “would be a surprising setback for the internet giant.” Looks like he was right.

Economics: Millennial Style

Have you spoken to a 20-something Millennial about economics lately? You really should. But Tony Sagami warns; you may be VERY surprised at how they feel about capitalism, communism and socialism. Read his latest article here.

Critical Insights! My colleague Mike Larson over at our sister site Weiss Ratings also just wrote about what he’s seeing in the markets in Weiss Ratings’ free daily email newsletter. You can get signed up to receive his critical insights here. They align nicely with my own, so be sure to check his work out.

Netflix and Amazon Have Plenty of Growth Ahead

A new era of American TV is rising from the ashes of the broadcast model, and a new Big Three has emerged to take the place of NBC, ABC and CBS. Joe Hargett shares his view.

Forget the New Tax Bill

President Trump was finally able to flex his party’s majority muscle, overcoming internal dissent to accomplish some long-sought political goals. Bill Hall gives his take on the so-called Tax Reform.

Have a wonderful holiday!

The Money and Markets Team