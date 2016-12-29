Knives terrify people who aren’t prepared to deal with the realities of being attacked with a blade. That’s why knives can give criminals a great sense of power. And that’s the primary reason why thugs employ them to commit crimes.
Furthermore, knives are easy to acquire. They are available at every turn; just look in your kitchen and you will likely find something with an edge.
For all those reasons, you should consider carrying your own knife so you can better protect yourself. Today, I want to show you the right way to fight with a knife as part of our series on Tactical Operations or TACOP.
For this TACOP, it’s important to note that even though criminals use knives, they rarely know how to use the edged weapons properly in combat. This is why it is especially critical for you, as a concerned citizen operator (CCO), to learn blade-combat skills so you can have a tactical advantage when things go south.
And if you need additional incentive to learn how to protect yourself with a knife, how about this: Lone actors – such as hostile active killers and terrorists who want to kill and maim innocent people – require far less planning with a knife. Knives are more difficult to detect, and can be used to execute attacks with little skill. For these reasons, law enforcement is unlikely to prevent these types attacks, which will probably increase in regularity around the globe.
By understanding the possibility of being targeted by a knife-wielding maniac, you will hopefully adopt a serious level of 360-degree situational awareness so that you can more rapidly recognize an imminent attack. In my world, we call this attack recognition. The faster you identify that an attack is coming, the more rapidly you can respond.
Let me make this point clear so that all my gun-toting friends out there don’t kick back comments such as: “Why use a knife when I have my firearm?” This article is about using a knife as an effective weapon in personal defense. One of the things I learned long ago is that you must train in all types of weapons. And when it comes to a knife attack, you cannot always assume you will have the time to get out your firearm.
If you have never experienced the violent nature and more importantly the proximity of a knife attack, I can tell you it is unlike anything you have ever experienced.
A knife is a point-of-contact weapon, which means the attacker must get close enough to slash or stab you. To do this, the thug must usually surprise you.
However, once an attacker gets inside the “sterile zone” – an invisible five-foot radius that surrounds you – it’s nearly impossible for even seasoned gunfighters to draw their weapon before the attacker has that knife in them. As a matter of fact, most times, you will need to resort to empty-handed skills and then transition to your weapon once you have created time and space.
And then there are the folks who, for whatever reason, do not want to carry a firearm. A blade is a decisive alternative, and with some training, it can give you a fantastic advantage. My purpose here is not to give you a course in edged-weapon combat, something that took me a lifetime to learn. However, what I can do is offer you some basics on how to win a knife fight.
One last thing before we get into the mechanics and tactical operation of the knife. This is in no way meant to be any complete guide to knife fighting.
I am not making any distinction here as to whether you are using a tactical folding knife, a fixed blade or the claw-shaped karambit, which is popular in Southeast Asia.
And I’m not going to discuss presentation methods because there are so many inherent differences that exist between each of these weapons and because all their applications are far too complex to cover in this article. Today’s lesson is only meant as an introduction to employing your knife as a tool to stop violence.
|
Combative Blade Handling
Combative blade handling refers to how you grasp the handle of the knife in relationship to its point while you employ your tactics.
Preferably, you will want to point the blade tip toward the threat. This direction of the blade tip increases efficiency relative to your application, tactics, and posturing during the engagement. The restrictions or limitations in blade handling can only be gauged by the experience of the combatant, and the allowances of the specific weapons being utilized.
For our conversation, we will review two different grips. The first is the ”Forward Grip” or “Saber Grip,” sometimes referred to as the “Underhand Grip.” The Forward Grip is as simple as shaking someone’s hand.
Start by taking a firm grip on the hilt, wrap your fingers tightly around the underside and seal the grip by covering the top finger with your thumb. Always keep the blade point in the same path as your first target objective. This can increase your response interval should there be a counterstrike from the primary target.
|The Forward Grip is as simple as shaking someone’s hand.
This grip has a variety of functional capabilities, including thrusting and stabbing motions, as well as cutting and slashing.
The forward grip also allows great flexibility in redirecting your thrust and slashes, without losing accuracy. If you let the butt end of the handle protrude from your grip, you can utilize the knife handle as a striking or impact weapon as well.
The second grip, called the “Reverse Grip,” or “Ice Pick Grip,” allows the individual to generate tremendous penetrating power by shifting his body weight to the front leg, and driving the entire weight of his body through the target.
|Use the powerful Reverse Grip for stabbing, thrusting, ripping and tearing.
Simply place the handle of the blade in the palm of your hand with the point facing downward, and the edge facing in toward your arm.
Make sure your fingers and thumb are wrapped tightly around the handle for better control and retention.
The Reverse Grip is used mainly in stabbing, and thrusting, as well as ripping- or tearing-type attacks.
Guarding and Protective Measures
By using your non-knife hand – aka your “support hand” or “live hand” – in a very compressed posture and by positioning it vertically on either side of your head or behind your eyes (so you can maintain peripheral vision), you will be better prepared to use the hand and arm to protect some of your vitals.
Always use a compressed and guarded stance so that you keep the knife tight to your body for retention and keep your live hand ready to protect or clear.
In addition, consider blading your stance (turning 45 degrees to the threat) toward the attacker to minimize your profile. You will however have to decide whether you want to keep your weapon side back to further assist you with weapon retention or want to lead with your strong or knife side.
Leading with the knife can both extend your reach with the weapon and dictate a more aggressive posture toward the attacker to show that you are prepared to fight. The desired outcome of “leading” is to make them re-think if they want to continue to attack. Technically, you are interrupting the attacker’s OODA loop, the decision cycle that goes Observe, Orient, Decide, and Act. Fittingly, this cycle was first identified by the military.
Lastly, make sure you rotate your knife hand so that your inside forearm is close to your rib cage and so that the palm of your knife hand is facing the deck. This keeps the flexor surface of the forearm that contains major vessels and nerves away from the attacker.
Anatomical Considerations
When your life is on the line, you must have a very clear picture of exactly what you want to target. So, knowing a little anatomy goes a long way.
|Don’t stab or slash blindly – aim for these major blood vessels.
By zeroing-in on major blood vessels you are much more likely to stop the threat faster in a life-or-death confrontation than say by slashing their forearm. One of the most vulnerable targets is the femoral artery located along the inside of the thigh. Though set fairly deeply in the thigh, it’s often left unguarded in the heat of combat.
However, if you are seeking to change the attacker’s level of commitment, then employing the “one piece at a time” concept may be applicable. What I am referring to here is targeting the limbs, disabling them one at a time until the attacker is convinced to stop.
Additionally, by being able to specifically, and methodically target a specific anatomical area, you have greater flexibility and control over the level of force required to defuse and survive the conflict.
Angles of Attack
If you are going to survive and win against a violent attacker, then you must adopt a combat mindset. Having the combat mindset means you are going to execute offensive tactics. There can be no “politically correct” mumbo-jumbo when your life is literally on the line.
The only way to deal with violence is to become the tip of the spear. The concept of “self-defense” has been drilled into your head. It has been repeated over and over again in the media until it seems to make perfect sense. But, the “self-defense” mindset leads exactly to the actions that will get you killed.
No, self-defense is neither what I do nor what I teach. I teach winning, because if you or your loved ones are being viciously attacked and you think you will get away with “defending yourself,” the outcome will be bleak at best.
|You can stand in front of a mirror and practice making these slashes and thrusts.
The Six Angles of Attack paint a very clear methodology for employing your blade in a manner that you decide is congruent with the threat. They map out your strikes and they can be rehearsed!
The Six Angles of Attack
No. 1. From the 12 o’clock down to the 6 o’clock.
No. 2. From the left side of the neck – carotid artery and shoulder down and out the right biceps or forearm.
No. 3. From the right side of the neck – carotid artery and shoulder down and out the left biceps or forearm.
No. 4. From the left abdominal wall to the right; these slashes will “blue worm” or “gut” the attacker. They are executed horizontally and directed above the belt line but below the ribs.
No. 5. From the right abdominal wall to the left and cuts through the abdomen in a horizontal plane that mirrors No. 4. Again, below the rib line and above the belt line.
No. 6. In an exception to all the other five angles, this strike is actually a thrust. It is directed to the left chest wall and heart. Depending upon the circumstances, you can also elect to thrust to the throat or face and call it a “high six” or to thrust to lower abdomen and call it a “low six.”
Key Points to Remember
A. Change the attacker’s level of commitment by “taking one piece at a time” whenever possible rather than simply going for the kill.
B. Remember this is not a fistfight where there is some margin for error. In a knife fight, there is no margin for error.
C. Be certain of your actions, but be adaptable to the dynamics of the situation.
D. Be prepared with the combat mindset to execute offensive tactics when necessary.
Until next time, stay alert, check your six, put your back against the wall and stay safe!
Jeff
Terrible! I worked as a surgeon in Chicago and every morning the refrigerator in the morgue was full of bodies killed with knives, guns, or clubs. Knife fighters are dead fighters! Don’t do it. Would you want someone to stick a knife in your son or daughter? Be someone who fights against fighting! Be a person of peace, forgiveness, and love. There are places and people that you must avoid, always.
I have never started fight. I have been attacked a few times by people who just thought it would be fun. I don’t monkey dance and I’ll walk away from anyone who wants to, if they’ll let me. I do not frequent risky places without a good cause, however, bad people do not always stay where they belong, away from me.
I finished every fight the other guy started, hopefully, there won’t be another, but if there is I want to be prepared to finish it too.
How about a video or written class on how to disarm a knife attack. Does the ranger take a way, taught in Ranger school, get the job done?
Would appreciate an article on how the elderly can protect themselves from attack. I work out to look less like an easy target but many others past 70 aren’t as healthy. Is there anything they can do to be less of a target for criminals?
At 86 years and injured shoulders what is my best stance and attack to buy time to escape (if possible).
To attack is good, but how does a man protect himself from the attackers blade? The obvious answer would be to use the free hand to block while at the same time attack the assailant. Do we wait for the attacker to make the first move or do we attack? Ive never liked giving the attacker time to plan his move/moves. Im too small to give the bad guy any advantage and ive always believed time is a luxury not advantage. Am I wrong. BTW Ive never been in a knife fight. If I had its quite possible I would not be writing this response. You have raised my awareness of the need to develop knife fighting skills, at least the basics for now. Thank you!!!!
Jerry,
Since, for most of us, our first indication we are being attacked will be – we were just struck. Hence, the bad guy will be the first to strike – putting us immediately on the defensive.
As Dr. Cantor indicated, self-DEFENSE will get you killed. Our objective is to not stay on the defensive. Remember, in any contest (be that football, jousting, dodge ball, gun fight, fencing, or knife fight) being on defense one has to be successful every time – the first time you’re not, the other guy scores! If you’re playing ping-pong that’s only 1-point against you. In a knife fight, you just got stuck/slashed/etc.!
Staying defensive should only last until we can get our weapon(s) into the fight. Hopefully, you’ll remain functional until then.
My first move, as soon as my knife is in my hand, is to ‘defang the snake’ – i.e., attack his knife hand! If I can reach his body, he can likely reach mine (unless I’m built like an Orangutan – and, I’m not). So, as soon as he reaches out to cut you; attack the closest part of his body – that would be his knife hand that he just thrust toward you. If he missed, he has nothing left to threaten you with until he can make another thrust; immediately slash at his exposed wrist. You can’t wait to think about it – it must be an instant reaction – he thrusts, you slash! Now, you’re on Offense!
Push the attack! Put a tight, controlled wall of steel between you and him! You know which hand he’ll be attacking you with (unless he has two knives?) You also saw how he preferred to strike (saber grip, reverse grip – angle of attack). If he continues to strive to attack your body, he has to reach inside your wall of steel. Each time he reaches – you strike! A few quick slashes across the wrist of his knife hand should discourage his further folly.
As a knife professional, myself, I appreciate Jeff’s efforts to dispel the romance and mystery of knife fighting. Empty-hand techniques are the most useful-but not empty headed! Your first defense is to be “360 Aware” at all times you may be in a threat zone, this takes training as well. lf you use a knife, how readily accessible is it how well does it cut and penetrate clothing? Does the handle provide plenty of grip and let you know where the point is? Does it have a guard to somewhat protect your hand?
learn this type of fighing from my uncle real stuff
peace
utube “Michael Janich”. + knife fighting.
I have arthritis but have very strong legs. Do you have any weapons that can be attached (or something) to a boot or shoe that can be kicked out in an attack? I would be very interrested.
Thank you for this lesson. I do not carry a weapon — firearm or knife — yet think that I am superior to most aggressors in spite of age and limited physical ability. An umbrella used as in bayonet training, which I have had, is far superior to any knife. Do not poke with the arms but jab with full body weight behind it. Yes, the police will have to deal with the remains, but you will be safe. A grocery cart is a wonderful shield and weapon. When you approach your vehicle, check side mirrors to insure that no one is behind you. I deliver flowers for the family florist business, and dogs are a major physical threat. I asked a Japanese-American relative, an ex-sergeant, who also delivered flowers, how he handled such aggression. He said, “Go for the throat. Jab them in the throat, and they won’t bother you again.” I carry an unsharpened broom handle in the delivery van solely for this purpose. Americans are more likely to be attacked by dogs than by criminals.
I carry a knife and I appreciate your class discussion, however I would like to take a “knife” self defense class, are their any schools in the Los Angeles California area where I could sign up for a class—such as the NRA gun training and shooting class that I’ve taken?
Look up Front Sight which is located in Nevada
Your article is very much appreciated but I couldn’t use a knife since I don’t have a good grip. Some time ago you mentioned a taser or stunt weapon. I would be interested in purchasing one but I delayed the order and now lost the information. Could you please make this information available again?
Thank you,
Elfriede Bower
Great little article,I really liked the six angles of attack diagram (make’s perfect sense).Just don’t forget the art of throwing a knife also as a offence or a defense.Little surprised he didn’t mention it also.
Why would I want to throw my weapon at them???
Throw your coffee mug, throw a rock, throw loud foul language insults at them…..anything!
But my goodness man, don’t “throw” your knife !!!
Is there a demand to learn this? Is Youtube helpful?
Having studied all martial arts and focused on mastering Krav maga, Jui-jitsu, boxing and ground (BJJ), I’d say that Krav Maga is the fastest ‘immediate’ lethal defense if you have no weapon. KM spends lots of time with weapons and gives really great techniques to counter with that are easy to implement. Countering a knife attack you’d block, temy (strike), strip the weapon and counter the attack very quickly. This applies to all weapons.
There is a likelihood you’ll get cut in doing this, but it beats not knowing what to do.
And as for the comment made by Dr.Donald Coder, i feel sorry for your loved one’s if you had to defend them. Laying down is not an option when their lives are at stake.
I recommend the Krav Maga books by KMI.