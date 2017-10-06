If you’re a regular reader of my Money and Markets columns, you know that I’ve been spot-on all year with my prediction that, as long as interest rates remain low, stocks are headed higher.

Early this year, I explained why the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is my magic market metric for forecasting stock returns in this “New Abnormal” financial environment. An environment where the world’s central banks continue to pump an endless supply of money into the global financial system.

And now, I see that I have rarified company in my forecast that stocks will continue to march higher. And that a certain select group of high-quality growth stocks could skyrocket and provide shoot-the-moon returns …

On Tuesday, billionaire and iconic investor Warren Buffett said the following in an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”:

“[Stock] valuations make sense with interest rates where they are. In the end, you measure laying out money for an asset in relation to what you’re going to get back, and the number one yardstick is U.S. government [bonds].” “Everything in valuation gets back to interest rates,” and rates have been a “powerful factor” in setting equities values, he said.

Thank you, Warren, for confirming what I have been saying all along: Watch the 10-year U.S. Treasury like a hawk!

And with the yield on the 10-year currently hovering at around 2.3%, interest rates are in the sweet spot for higher stock market returns.

That’s why U.S. stocks hit record levels on Wednesday and continued their ascent Thursday. At the close yesterday, the Dow Industrials were up more than 113 points at 22,775. And the broader measure of U.S. stocks, the S&P 500, notched its first eight-day win streak since 2013. It closed Thursday’s trading session at 2,552.07.

However, no matter how much money we make in the markets, we can never afford to throw caution to the wind.

We must always invest with a keen awareness of the risks around us. In doing so, we can protect our portfolios during the inevitable market declines. Which we could still see, even with stocks surging ever-higher.

Keeping a watchful eye on potential Black Swans …

We must stay vigilant in these times of experimental monetary policy and heightened geopolitical tensions. And we must keep an eye out for the low-probability, high-impact event or events that could cause the whole system to fall apart.

On Wall Street, we call these outlier and difficult-to-predict events black swans. This reflects the European belief that the mythical bird did not exist until it was actually observed by Dutch explorer Antoine Caen in Shark Bay, Australia, in 1636.

Here’s a chart that shows the potential black swans that I’m carefully watching …





Click image for larger view

Right at the top, you see the two events that pose the most risk are a potential central-bank mistake and a crash in the global bond markets.

And the chart below shows that stocks are trading at lofty valuation levels:





Click image for larger view

That’s why — with stocks priced high and a grab bag full of black-swan risks on the horizon — I recommend that my Safe Money Report subscribers keep a healthy dose of hedges in place. Indeed, by maintaining a healthy position in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), they can protect their precious investment capital for when — not if — the next big black swan lands.

What’s more, if interest rates continue to stay low as I expect, they could earn a solid return on TLT as well.

So, with the growth-stock positions that I’ve previously told you about … combined with our stock-market hedges to protect against any potential black swan events … the Safe Money Report portfolio provides just the right blend of growth and safety that is key right now .

Next week, I’ll reveal where there’s a second debt crisis brewing that could be much worse than the subprime debacle in 2009.

Best wishes,

Bill Hall

