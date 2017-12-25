Please accept our warmest wishes for you and your loved ones during this holiday season.

The rest of the year, my team and I focus on opportunities to help you achieve your financial dreams. And as often as not, we warn you about the emerging threats that have the power to destroy those dreams.

But there are things that are far more important than money — and as I count my blessings this holiday season, your friendship and your loyalty are chief among them.

You are the reason my company exists. You are the reason why we all come to work every day. The confidence you place in us is one of the greatest gifts any of us will ever receive.

I am joined by my family and all of my colleagues at Weiss Research when I say that we sincerely desire greater things for you than you could possibly wish for yourself.

In the waning days of 2017, you have my solemn vow that we will move mountains if necessary to be worthy of your trust — to help you successfully navigate the treacherous waters of the year ahead.

From our hearts to yours, may this be your most blessed holiday season ever.

Good luck and God bless!

Martin