“Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” — Famous investor and economist Benjamin Graham

Feeling pretty good about the stock market? Perhaps not you in particular … but investors in general don’t seem to have a care in the world.

Some of the major market indexes, like the Nasdaq, hit all-time highs last week. And there have been very few bumps in the bull market road this year. There have only been four days so far this year when the S&P 500 has moved up or down by more than 1% in a day.

That’s unusual. Since 1950, the stock market has averaged 4.25 of those 1%-plus daily moves per month. Don’t worry, be happy!

We can also measure volatility via the VIX, or the Chicago Board Options Exchange SPX Volatility Index. The COB designed the VIX to measure investor anxiety.

And the volatility index recently dropped below 10, the lowest level in more than a decade. If you’re interested in history, this was only the fourth time in history that the VIX has been so low, most recently in February 2007.

Moreover, the VIX has been stuck in low-man’s-land for an extended period on two occasions in recent history – the mid-1990s and leading up to the 2008 financial crisis.

The danger is that such extremely low levels of investor fear could signal the final stages of bull-market euphoria/exhaustion.

In general, very high VIX readings have often signaled good buying opportunities. Conversely, very low VIX readings have often signaled good selling opportunities.

That could be especially true now that officials have discontinued the primary instruments to goose asset prices and to suppress volatility — Quantitative Easing (QE) and zero interest rate policy (ZIRP).

The Federal Reserve Bank has already raised interest rates two times in recent history. And its leaders appear intent on raising interest rates up to two more times this year. Moreover, the Fed has been tightening during a time of very slow economic growth and record levels of debt.

The Atlanta Federal Reserve joined the New York Fed in lowering their forecast for Q2 GDP growth. Earlier this month, the Atlanta Fed reduced its Q2 GDP growth forecast from 4.2% to 3.6%, a 17% decrease. The problem? Lower consumer spending and lower fixed investments.

But don’t get too attached to those – or any – figures.

Consider that on May 16, the Atlanta Fed slightly raised its 3.6% growth forecast to 4.1%. Which just goes to show, the bureaucrats running the Fed get it wrong more often than right – but they are right about our very sluggish economy.

And without solid economic growth, I find it hard to get excited about the stock market. In fact, the high level of investor complacency — as measured by the VIX — has me very worried.

That doesn’t mean the stock market is going to fall off a cliff tomorrow morning. It does mean that the risk-reward tradeoff is very tilted toward the right side.

Orlando, Seattle & the Battle of the Bulge

Nothing makes me feel dumber than listening to the brilliant speakers at institutional-level investment conferences. That was especially true at John Mauldin’s Strategic Investment Conference on Orlando.

I’m not shy about stealing from the best. And I’ll soon be sharing a few of the most promising investment ideas I heard at the conference. Keep an eye out for that in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, my next stop is Seattle to visit some family — my brother, sister and two of my children — as well as visits to one of Seattle’s most-promising publicly traded companies.

Everybody knows about Seattle-based Amazon, Microsoft, and Starbucks. But there are several other rapidly growing companies that get totally ignored by the tech-obsessed, Wall Street crowd.

If you do a quick Google search for “Seattle publicly traded companies,” you will see some of the stocks that I’m talking about.

By the way, I am a frequent business traveler. And the hardest thing for me is to live a healthy lifestyle — eating right and exercising — while I’m on the road.

I am sorry to say that my expanding waistline is proof that I am losing the battle of the bulge.

Got any stay-healthy travel tips?

Best wishes,

Tony Sagami