Do you like talking to smart people? I sure do.

So I was glad to be able to pick the brains of Rick Rule of Sprott U.S. Holdings, Byron King, the editor of Rickards Gold Speculator, Brien Lundin, who heads the Gold Newsletter, and our very own Mike Burnick.

We put our heads together in a webinar to talk about our outlooks for mining and metals markets in 2018. We shared our ideas in gold, silver, lithium and more.

But that's in the future. Right now, you can watch a recording of our ideas session.

I got some great questions from attendees. The questions were good enough to share with you right now. I think you’ll learn something from them.

My question relates to the fervor he (Sean) describes about lithium batteries and specifically about the availability of sufficient cobalt. Has he considered the potential for the development of alternative technology … in particular tone-utilizing sodium?

Sean’s Answer: Sure, there are new technologies being worked on. Multiple technologies. But it takes time – a lot of time – to bring those new techs to market. For the next decade, we’re probably going to see some form of li-on battery. The NEXT Big Thing is probably the solid state li-on battery that Toyota is trying to develop quickly. However, that will require more lithium, not less.

Question on Talga resources (TLGRF): They have the highest-grade Graphite deposit in the world and a proprietary method (& cheap) for extracting “Graphene” — the wonder material.

Sean’s Answer: Talga Resources (OTC Pink: TLGRF) is on my watch list. Talga owns several potential graphite properties in Sweden. The most promising is the Vittangi property. The unique feature of Vittangi is the very high head grade of the graphite, which you mentioned.

However, Talga is an Australian company (its primary listing is on the ASX, symbol TLG). It has four great properties in Australia, too.

The problem with Talga, for U.S. investors, is very low volume on its OTC Pink listing. You would push this stock around trying to get in, and you might not be able to get out. But volume could improve. It’s worth watching. I like Talga.

What is your take on the industrial application of Graphene?

Sean’s Answer: Way too general a topic for this Q&A format. Graphene has a very bright future. The companies that can deliver it economically to the market should do very well. Let’s leave it at that.

Any comments on uranium mining stocks?

Sean's Answer: I think there are great buys in uranium mining stocks RIGHT NOW for reasons I laid out in the inaugural issue of my new newsletter, "Wealth Supercycle."

Does not the surge in electric vehicles also bode well for nuclear electricity? Where will all the electricity come from?

Sean’s Answer: That’s a great question. And where is that electricity going to come from when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing? Yes, it bodes well for nuclear power.

With the new developing trends in EV and the emphasis on new alternative energy sources, what compelling reasons are there to assume that the price of oil will once again reach, say, $100 (or more) per barrel? Perhaps Sean Brodrick could answer this for me.

Sean’s Answer: The models developed at Weiss Research by Larry Edelson do predict oil going over $100 again. Let me shock you by saying that isn’t entering into my investing calculations just yet. I am buying and recommending oil stocks that can make money at $40 oil, $50 oil, and $60 oil. $100 oil would just be gravy.

However, let me also add that I coined a phrase in 2017 that I believe applies here: “Black swans breed in oil fields.” Things can go wrong catastrophically, politically and mechanically, in oil fields. So if you think we can’t see $100 oil, well, think again.

Why should the price of Lithium go up if there is such an abundant supply?

Sean’s Answer: An excellent question. I believe I’ve answered it in this FREE article on the Edelson Institute website: https://www.edelsoninstitute.com/commodities/grab-your-fortune-at-the-speed-of-now/ If you want the Cliff’s Notes version, the important phrase is “economically viable deposits.”

I am curious to hear the current view of the uranium market considering the cutback that Cameco recently announced and Kazakhstan is going to decrease production.

Sean's answer: Kazakhstan didn't cut just once. It cut twice! Indeed, this is the focus of one of the stories in the inaugural issue of my new "Wealth Supercycle" newsletter.

What other positive catalysts do you see beside the announcement of Japanese nuclear restarts?

Sean's Answer: Big nuclear buildout in China, big production cuts and more. There is a LOT going for nuclear right now.

The questions to me were on energy metals because that’s what I talked about. But I’m bullish on gold, silver and more commodities. Heck, gold and silver look like they put in a bottom. But it’s still very early days of massive up-cycles in gold and all sorts of commodities. And we’ll only know that bottom for sure in the rearview mirror.

These are exciting times in metals and markets. I can’t wait to see what’s next. I hope you enjoy the video of our webinar and start positioning yourself for the great big rally we’ll see in 2018.

