There’s no doubt about it: Gold and silver bulls have been getting hammered lately.

Gold is trading near a four-month low. And silver is trading at levels last seen in April of last year.

Overall, it’s been a lousy stretch for precious metals. And looking at the charts, I’m still cautious. In fact, I am now watching gold and silver tiptoe around key support levels.

But I am willing to stay long and buy these dips as long as the key support levels hold.

So, what sent the price of gold plummeting some $90 from its June high?

The likely culprit is largely the result of rising real yields. Real rates tend to have one of the strongest influences on gold prices.

And the recent sentiment has shifted to more of a hawkish tone among central banks, thus pushing yields higher. U.S. real yields are now at the high for the year.

So, with another interest rate hike still expected later this year, what could be the catalyst that sends gold prices higher again? My take: Overly bearish sentiment.

Here’s what I mean …

The latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed that money managers cut net-long positioning in gold for a fourth straight week. And they slashed speculative positioning by the largest percentage since the start of the year.

Take a look at the chart above. The net-long positions in gold futures and options dropped 51 percent to 37,776 contracts for the week ended July 3, according to CFTC data. It was the least-bullish holding since January.

The decline in net length means much of the potential long liquidation has already occurred. In fact, the last time we reached these levels gold rallied 11 percent.

What’s even more interesting when looking at the details is that the gross shorts dominated the recent selling. Short positions, or bets on price declines, surged 31 percent to the highest since January 2016.

This tells me that there is not as much downside firepower left in the gold market. So selloffs should become increasingly limited from these levels.

Now, this doesn’t mean that shorts don’t have more room to push prices lower. It just means that it will be more challenging considering that gold has already fallen substantially.

Bottom Line: I like gold and silver at these levels but with a great deal of caution. The Edelson Institute cycle forecast charts also call for plenty of volatility in gold prices over the next few months.

So, while we need to remain cautious, I recommend that you seize this opportunity to add to your gold positions or to start a new position if you are not already investing in gold.

But you should not go “all in” just yet since I suspect there will be additional opportunities to add to your gold holdings over the next few months.

An easy way for gaining exposure to gold in your portfolio is now through ETFs.

You can purchase ETFs – like SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) or iShares Gold Trust (IAU) – on dips as gold maintains its bottoming process throughout the summer and into the fall.

Best wishes,

David Dutkewych