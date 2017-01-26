Talk about hitting the ground running.
As my colleague Larry Edelson reported yesterday, on President Trump’s first day in office, he kept his campaign promise to tear up trade agreements unfavorable to the U.S. by withdrawing from Trans-Pacific Partnership talks, and promising to renegotiate NAFTA too.
With that, all signs are pointing to a global trade war and to perhaps a new cold war with China, one of Trump’s favorite targets, aside from Mexico.
So who stands to win and who could lose the most from trashing TPP?
Winner: China exports to the rest of Asia.
Loser: U.S. political influence in East Asia.
The truth is, officials in Beijing were celebrating just as much as those in the Oval Office yesterday after the TPP decision.
Remember, China was excluded from TPP negotiations. If the deal had been done, it could have given the U.S. “significant influence in dictating trade policy across East Asia,” according to Bloomberg.
Ironically, America stands to lose more trade business to China as a result.
At present, the U.S. does almost $10 billion more in trade annually with the remaining members of TPP than does China. Expect that gap to close quickly now that Uncle Sam has dropped out.
With the U.S. now absent from TPP, China will be more than happy to fill the void and expand its influence in the region with its own version, already in the works.
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which coincidentally excludes the U.S., is likely to move ahead with more enthusiastic participation from other Asian nations, and with China at the helm.
At the same time, China is expanding the Asian Investment Infrastructure Bank (AIIB), a key cog in the nation’s plans to buildout the new Silk Road – westbound trade routes, overland and by sea, from China through the Middle East and into Europe.
Twenty-five countries have already signed on to the AIIB this year, but the U.S. is also excluded.
Trump is right about one aspect of TPP, it wouldn’t have amounted to much to the U.S. economy anyway. However, geopolitically speaking, the U.S. loses significant influence over affairs in fast-growing East Asia, giving China the green light to write its own terms of trade in the region, in the absence of Uncle Sam’s influence.
If this is indeed the opening salvo in a new trade war, it looks like the first shot from the U.S. backfired.
They will prefer the largest closed autarchic market run by a totalitarian dictatorship to the largest open free market in the world. And they will willingly submit to Chinese hegemony and financial domination. Is that true of India? Japan? South Korea? Indonesia? Why is every one jumping to dire conclusions after only a week of Trumpism? He hasn’t begun to complete his trade agenda with China in particular. Wait a few hours at least before calling doomsday.
I think you are being overly dramatic with this article. $50b isn’t a lot of money. We are the nation that consumes the most. They all need us to buy their products.Not the other way around.
Then why were the terms of the TPP kept secret from the American people? From what I have read, the TPP would have set up a EU-style agency that could override the laws of the participating countries, aka LOSS OF SOVEREIGNTY. I am fed up with these corporate (not free) trade deals (NAFTA, GATT, WTO) that don’t benefit the people, but only the corporate elites. I favor bilateral deals to reduce trade barriers, not these monstrosities like TPP.
USA 1, Globalists 0
Trump will re-negotiate with each of those countries – individually. These countries cannot afford to lose the U.S. market.
And all is not clear sailing for China. Indeed, China is starting to grate on the sensibilities of a lot of countries with their heavy handedness power grabs (witness the Spratlys). In Africa, China has gone so far as to urge the leaders of various countries to reject democracy in favor of dictatorships. These people are not stupid as to their motives.
Based on your article, U have to forgive the newcomer, 4 he does NOT fully know what he has done nor what he is about to do.
TRADE MORE TO BUSINESS
don’t ha ha too loud, wait until material in containers from china are not allowed to dock, You do not remember the embargo, no Russian ship allowed to dock, hence the Morflot container line terminal in the port of Montreal Quebec Canada flourished, Russia paid for the unloading switches, they had no choice, neither will china, and all the CO’s of American Co.’s that ran a way to China to cheap manufacture will be trapped off shore with their loads. Even if the Canadians unload, Canada is a foreign Country so import tax may apply. either way Trump will win usa jobs get filled. and your trade imbalance equals
There was always something very sinister about TPP. Whenever our government (under the Obama administration) has failed to let the American public in on the negotiations, we have been duped by the results! ie. the Iran negotiations; the Affordable Care Act; and the TPP if it had been passed.
You are wrong that we have lost political influence in SEA. We are just as important to the countries of SEA as we always have been since WWII. By trashing the TPP, we just aren’t being as absorbed into alliances involving may nations, that mimic NAFDA, NATO, SEATO, and some other entangling alliances that I believe are still on the books. There is nothing to stop us from negotiating for trade agreements with the same countries individually with perhaps the same, or better, results.
