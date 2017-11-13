Weiss War Room Session #1

A lot is happening — and doing so fast!

Japan, the economy we named as the most vulnerable, has suffered a sudden stock market plunge.

The E.U. leadership in Brussels, terrified that the next round of elections could spell its doom, has unleashed what some analysts are calling a “major propaganda machine.”

The German army is even playing war games that simulate the break-up of the entire European Union.

Now, that prediction is coming true. Already, we’re seeing some of the consequences:

The most powerful central bank on the planet, the U.S. Federal Reserve, is officially ending its bond-buying program, even beginning to SELL its government bonds.

The second-largest central bank in the world, the ECB, is taking similar steps.

So the value of sovereign debt is beginning to fall, just as Weiss predicted.

And these events, says Weiss, are just the first signs of a major shift taking place in the entire world of investing.

Martin Weiss: This is a critical time for America, for you, and for me personally.

I have read your emails. I’ve heard your voicemail messages. Now, with my team by my side, I’m here to address your concerns, help you understand what’s happening, and guide you to prudent action.

Today and Wednesday, in this same place and at this same time, I am continuing our series of special briefings that we began nearly two months ago.

I will name the six most common investor pitfalls that could erode or even destroy your wealth in times like these. And I will give you the strategies I’m personally using to build a protective wall of wealth for my family — for the best of times and the worst of times.

Right now, at this very moment, we are witnessing a great convergence of historical cycles. We are passing through a very unique vortex of time, a transition between two eras.

We are leaving behind an era of relative peace and entering a new era of global conflicts, even war.

At the same time, we are leaving behind the era when governments could borrow and print money with impunity … and entering an era when those governments will have to pay the price for their orgy of debts and money printing.

We saw this coming and we warned you about it. At every step along the way, we have called your attention to landmark events … that confirmed and reconfirmed the fundamental validity of our forecasts.

Like the small group of terrorists that attacked the very heart of our nation with great loss of life and treasure, setting off a chain reaction of events that continue to ricochet through time.

The U.S invasion of Iraq … the fall of Saddam Hussein … the sudden emergence and global spread of the Islamic State … brutal twin attacks in Paris in 2015 … equally brutal twin attacks in Brussels in 2016 … then, closer to home, in San Bernardino, Calif., three weeks before Christmas 2015 … Orlando, Fla., 2016 … and Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 6, 2017, just a few miles from here.

Like the large groups of the Russian military who took control of the Crimean peninsula … invaded Eastern Ukraine … and joined the war in Syria.

Or, the largest threat of all, the massive military build-up in North Korea, threatening the United States with mass destruction if they continue, or exacting a terrible price if we force them to stop …

All of which brings us around, full circle, to a not-so-cold, Cold War today.

At the same time, in parallel with the rising tide of global conflict, we’ve also seen an escalating global war on economic crises.

Like the black swan that attacked the very heart of our financial markets with great loss of savings and wealth, setting off a chain reaction of events that continue to ricochet through time.

Not on Sept. 11, 2001, but on Sept. 15, 2008: The Lehman Brothers failure … America’s deepest recession since the 1930s … the housing bust … America’s largest bank failures and rescues of all time … and then …

The largest Fed money-printing operations the world has ever seen, threatening the world with massive inflation if they continue … or causing huge withdrawal pains if they decide to stop.

The global war on terror; the global war on financial crisis.

Two parallel and powerful historical cycles that are converging, gaining momentum and reaching a crescendo.

Just bear in mind that not all is black and white.

For example, in a simplistic view of the world, global conflicts would automatically impact U.S. markets negatively. But that’s not always the case.

In fact, as we have correctly predicted all along, troubles overseas are driving large sums of fear money into the U.S. stock market, pushing our stock prices UP — not down.

And as we have repeatedly written, most of that flight capital is also flowing into key U.S. sectors, such as technology, defense, real estate and energy. This is one reason why our markets have been going up.

Another reason is that our best blue-chip stocks have been a magnet for the fear money. They have the most innovative products. They have little debt and lots of cash. They have solid earnings. And they have the ability to sustain those earnings into the future.

Here’s the key: More so than ever before, much of the world is in turmoil. More than ever before, Washington is in gridlock.

So the onus for defending your destiny falls squarely on you. Wealth preservation and wealth building are no longer just options. They are a must.

More so than ever before, you will need money in order to insulate yourself from the geopolitical and financial threats. To live in the world’s safest places. To be less dependent on the job market. To secure your retirement. And to preserve your personal freedoms.

This is the goal that my Weiss Ratings team and I pursue for you daily. And this is the goal we’ll start helping you achieve with this video series.

In my next video, I will address your most urgent concerns: I will name the six most common investor pitfalls — plus how to avoid them.

And next week, I will give you what I believe is the ultimate wealth-building strategy for times like these.

Altogether, these briefings that I began here just 60 days ago are the single most important events since I first founded this company 46 years ago.

This is a critical time for all of us. But by working together, we can help you get through the tumultuous days ahead in safety and comfort.

This is Martin Weiss for Weiss Ratings, wishing you good luck and God bless!