Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here’s a summary of stories from this past trading week, with a link to the full articles online.

Russia Phobia: Big dangers and big opportunities

Both the U.S. and Russia face strong economic headwinds. These challenges can’t be solved as long as the countries remain at odds. But their bad blood can make those headwinds worse. Let Martin Weiss, Ph.D., explain.

Here’s Why I’m Still Bullish on Asia

Asian-country ETFs have clearly dominated a list of top funds tied to individual countries. The list comprises 45 ETFs, including 12 from the Orient, six of which rank in the top half. Mike Burnick shows you how to profit from this information.

Snap Puts the Wall Street Hustle in Focus

Shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP) crashed 11% last week after negative comments from a major Wall Street research firm. It’s an all-too-familiar pattern. Yet again, Wall Street provokes Main Street to buy high and sell low. Coincidence? And does that still signal an opportunity to “snap” up shares? Get Jon Markman’s take here.

How to Profit as Seniors Say No to Retirement in Record Numbers

Over the past 55 years, America has never had so many seniors keep working past retirement age as it does now. About one-third of folks age 65 to 69 still work. And about one-fifth of 70- to 74-year-olds still work. Is there an investment opportunity hidden in this trend? You bet, says Tony Sagami.

Meet the New Debt Bust … Same as the Old Debt Bust

Several lenders are poised to go belly-up because of an imminent subprime loan crisis. But this time, they’re not going to get stuck for mortgages. They’re going to get stuck for auto loans. Don’t believe it? Consider this, says Mike Burnick: Americans have racked up $26 million in subprime auto loans. Let’s all hope they don’t default.

Declaring Independence Like Thomas Jefferson

For 10,000 years, the rise of civilization has been marked by a useful cousin of marijuana called hemp. It has been used to make rope, baskets, sails, clothes and even paper. Thomas Jefferson used hemp paper when he wrote rough drafts of the Declaration of Independence. Sean Brodrick explains what this means to investors.

Pentagon Goes All-in on Sci-Fi Soldier

The Army Research Lab has gone all-in on making our soldiers high-tech wonders. These 21st- century warriors will be outfitted with sensors, weapons, munitions, and body armor that would have been sci-fi not so long ago. Some equipment will even adjust to each wearer’s biology. Tech guru Jon Markman explains it all.

Is the worst over for the EU?

The European economy seems to be looking better. But in reality, things are only getting worse for the European Union. So, here’s what David Dutkewych has been recommending that people do with their investments.

Why We’re Pursuing Profits in The Big Green

It’s time to pursue profits in legal-marijuana stocks. Investing in Big Green could be the break you need to build a million-dollar fortune. Bill Hall reviews why marijuana stocks have been called “The Next Gold Rush.”

