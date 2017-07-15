Here’s a summary of stories from this past trading week, with a link to the full articles online.

Reagan expert on Trump Budget: “No way!”

In May, President Donald Trump promised deep tax cuts without reducing federal revenue, a 10% hike in military spending without adding to the deficit, and so on. Wall Street rejoiced at what sounded like Neo-Reaganomics. Now Martin Weiss, Ph.D., explains why the true Father of Reaganomics believes the president’s playing a losing hand.

Passive Investments Plagued by Momentum

Individual investors have been deserting managed mutual funds for passive ETFs — and ruining the best-laid plans of brokers who want to call the shots. Jon Markman reviews what this means to you.

Americans have racked up nearly $20 trillion in debt.

Soaring Debt Clobbers Future Growth

Unfortunately, racking up more debt has become commonplace in our current culture. For instance, over the last 10 years, U.S. debt increased 124%. And last month, that figure stood at $19.846 trillion. Mike Burnick sounds the warning for the debt tsunami.

Electronic “tokens” avert credit card fraud

Google and Apple provide new digital tools that help bank customers avoid credit card fraud and identity theft. Jon Markman reveals how the new technology will create a tidal wave of investment opportunities.

Check out these Sin Stocks! They deal in the “forbidden” products your mother warned you about … And Bloomberg Markets® says they’re already making investors up to 50 times richer. Obscene profits: 11 Sin Stocks to buy immediately … Outrageous growth: 10 MORE super growth stocks set to multiply your money in 2017 … Alarming news: 101 landmines in your portfolio — stock market dogs nobody should own today … Click here to read my free report on sin stocks today!

Marijuana Industry Shaking Off Old Stereotypes

Branding-wise, the marijuana industry has been its own worst enemy, says Bill Hall. The marijuana merchants need to lose the cheesy, subculture clichés. And they need to focus on attracting classy, upscale, affluent customers.

The Week’s Hot News

Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are the week’s highlights:

Energy Stocks are Cheap and Hated: Time to Buy!

It’s been a tough year for energy-sector bulls. And a tradable bottom is fast approaching for energy-sector stocks, says Mike Burnick. He explains why here…

Economist: Happy Days Will Bust Again!

Financial crises are inevitable. And they open up a world of opportunities for investors who are prepared to profit from them, says Tony Sagami. So what do you do while waiting for happy days to come again?

Fair warning: 100-year old chart predicts HALF of your wealth will soon be wiped out. Click here to read the free report every investor must read before it’s too late …

Yes, We Have No Marijuana

In Nevada’s first four days of legal marijuana, weed sales generated $3 million in revenue and about $500,000 in taxes. So how can investors profit? Sin stock expert Sean Brodrick has the answer.

Time to Buy the Dip in Gold?

Precious metals expert David Dutkewych feels good about buying gold. But be careful because gold prices may get plenty volatile over the next few months. Click here for some concrete recommendations.

The Money and Markets Team