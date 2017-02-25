Here’s a summary of stories from this past trading week, with a link to the full articles online.

Lessons for President Trump (and Investors), Part 4

Shocking Unexpected Consequences

When new presidents enter the White House, they expect to grab the helm and sail along smoothly. But in truth, explains Martin Weiss, Ph.D., any major policy shifts for the global economy could set off a chain reaction of shocking unexpected consequences that ricochet through time.

Killing Cancer One Gene at a Time

Just for you and nobody else but you… Precision medicine promises to change healthcare, reports Jon Markman, by using data analytics and what we know about our DNA to tailor personal therapies and treatments.

Investors Have a Growing Appetite for Gold in 2017

This year, political concerns are outplaying the fundamentals and pushing gold prices higher, says Larry Edelson. Here’s the real story and what to expect for the yellow metal in the coming months.

New cybersecurity software allows customers to correlate data in real time while using a wide range of security technologies.

Security Is Only as Strong as its Weakest Link

Cyber threats are growing increasingly common and sophisticated. Tech expert Jon Markman reveals how some businesses are responding…

Here’s What’s Really Driving the Markets Up!

One simple statistic reveals why the stock markets are zooming like rockets. And it’s not what you think. Ignore the truth at your peril. Bill Hall explains it all.

For Euro – Sell First, Ask Questions Later

Politics has undermined faith in the euro despite positive economic news from Europe, says currency expert Boris Schlossberg. Investors fear for the euro’s future as populist political parties garner more and more support.

French Surging Yields Is Bad News

Investors see the writing on the wall. And that’s why they’re fleeing French 10-year government debt: They purged $32 billion worth in the fourth quarter of 2016 and even more in recent weeks. Larry Edelson explains what this means to you.

Why Emerging Markets Are Booming Again

Don’t look now, but emerging markets are beating the pants off U.S. stocks this year. The good news, says Mike Burnick, is that means smart investors can make big profits with the right trades.

