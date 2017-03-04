Here’s a summary of stories from this past trading week, with a link to the full articles online.

Lessons for President Trump (and Investors) Part 5

The Most Shocking Market Collapse Ever

The kind of inflation and the interest-rate upsurge that we’re experiencing now have happened before. Read the diary of Martin Weiss, Ph.D., as he recounts those exact events as he witnessed them in real time.

Firms Merge Digital and Physical Worlds

Consulting firms will have more work than ever as companies push themselves to merge the physical and digital worlds. Tech guru Jon Markman explains it all.

Beware the Rising Cycles of War

The rising tide of the war cycles will be a hot-button issue in 2017 and beyond. As a scholar of history, economics and anthropology, Larry warned that you need to prepare now for the big impact these cycles will have on the financial markets.

Compared to the West, most of India is relatively poor and technologically backward — but it’s still one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

Amazon’s Plan for World Conquest: First India…

People keep underestimating Amazon’s strategic vision, says our tech expert Jon Markman. They routinely find short-sighted ways to explain away why the company expands into new businesses. Big mistake …

Trump’s Secret Wall Street Plan

President Donald Trump has a secret, nine-step economic plan that benefits Wall Street. But how can Main Street investors profit from it? Longtime investment counselor Bill Hall knows.

The Week’s Hot News

Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are the week’s highlights:

Stocks: Cautious Short-Term, Bullish Long-Term

Larry Edelson’s call for the Dow to hit 31,000 doesn’t seem so crazy anymore. In fact, it’s beginning to look like a conservative target.

Is U.K. Economy the Canary in the Coal Mine for G-7?

As goes Britain, so may go the rest of the G-7 countries, including the U.S. and shaky members of the European Union, like France and Italy. Forex expert Boris Schlossberg explains what this could mean to currencies.

States Desperate for Revenue … And You’re Next

U.S. states are getting desperate for cash in the face of soaring budget deficits. And they’re becoming more creative with ways to get their money to support their out-of-control spending habits. Let Larry Edelson fill you in.

Are Stocks Repeating the Blow-Off Top of 1987?

The stock market is definitely overbought, says Mike Burnick, but history indicates that the momentum could still push it higher before we’re hit by a major correction. The veteran market watcher walks you through statistics.

