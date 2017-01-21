Here’s a summary of stories from this past trading week, with a link to the full articles online.

Donald Trump vs. Big Government: Will he win? How can YOU win?

If you think President Donald Trump is just blowing smoke when he rails against Washington’s bloated bureaucracy, you’d better sit down and brace yourself for a series of shocks. Martin D. Weiss, Ph.D., tells you how.

Amazon’s Worth Primed to Hit $1 Trillion

Sellers beware. Amazon has plans to totally conquer the retail market. Today batteries and baby wipes, tomorrow the world. Tech expert Jon Markman outlines their master plan to become a $1 trillion company.

My warning is clear and unhedged: We are in for five years of chaos in the economy, the markets and in our business and personal lives. As this supercycle courses through the world economy in the months ahead, the investors our governments count on for loans will snap their wallets shut. Even now, investors are reading the handwriting on the wall: Government debt is simply too massive. It can never be repaid. It would be financial suicide for them to continue loaning their money to Brussels, Tokyo or Washington; insane to throw good money after bad. And so, governments — including our own — will simply run out of money. Read more here … -Larry Edelson Internal Sponsorship

Gold update and more

Looking at his gold forecast charts, Larry Edelson sees that the shape of the forecast has changed but the overall outlook remains the same. Will the rally continue? To get Larry’s opinion, read on …

Smart survivors can hide in plain sight — like how this chameleon evades predators by pretending to be a plant’s broad frond.

TACOP: How To Be Invisible in Any Environment

Your life and liberty can depend on how well you don’t stand out, so let personal-security expert Jeff Cantor show you how to blend into the background like the chameleon.

Inauguration Day: What to Expect Today and Going Forward

While the mainstream media are filled with controversy surrounding our new billionaire president, the big point that Bill Hall wants to make to investors is that they need to watch the four pillars of President Donald Trump’s economic growth plan.

Executive Order #0001: Trump’s $128 Billion Gift to Investors On Donald Trump’s first day in office, he’s expected to issue an executive order to fix one of Obama’s biggest mistakes. But not the one you’re thinking of… Instead, he’ll cancel an obscure rule that will immediately unlock a $128 billion fortune for a small, unheard of company. Early investors could make several times their money. External Sponsorship

Dollar Sensitivity … Taxes … Trump

Under the new White House regime, the dollar will be far more sensitive to pronouncements from the president. Currency expert Boris Schlossberg analyzes the Trump Effect.

The Bulls Are Back … Just in Time for a Correction?

The Trump Trade appears to be fizzling out, ironically, just as now-President Donald Trump prepared to take the oath of office! Mike Burnick gives two reasons for the fizzle.

The Money and Markets Team