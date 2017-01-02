I ended 2016 sharing my deepest fears: Russia’s Long March to War and why it could be nuclear.
Now, I begin 2017 expressing my greatest hopes: How Trump and Putin could make a deal that will change history.
All possible despite new punitive actions just announced in recent days!
Whether they succeed or fail, you need to know how it will impact
- Defense stocks
- U.S. government bonds
- Interest rates, and
- Gold
Happy New Year and God bless!
Martin
At this time I am looking for more stocks in the$10 range
Hi Martin
I’m firmly on the side of confidence in improved relations once the grownups are at the table.
thank you marty. As usual very articulate middle of the road. too much responsibility on one man’s shoulders. The Founders Fathers never intended it to be this way. The Congress is so weak and the neo-con thinking pathetic. We must get our house in order at home. Bring some fiscal sanity to the idiots at The Fed and Capitol Hill. Take care.
Tell why is it not smart for seniors to
continue to invest in dividend paying
stocks rather than the high flying stocks
Who pay little or no dividends and climb
higher in stock value and make it harder
for the conservative investor to afford
these higher cost stocks?
I enjoyed this video as it contained quality information. Keep the info coming.
Thank You,
McCain and Graham and the rest of the established Dems And Reps are bought and paid for by the Industrial Military Complex, so you CAN bet your last dollar on them doing everything in their power (and beyond) on thwarting any reset with Russia because they WANT a millitary buildup and War with Russia because they would profit IMMENSELY. (never mind also distracting us from the coming economic collapse).. It is the USA that is marching to war and not Russia. Russia has just simply put their foot down to American expansionism and said ENOUGH!.. I really wish you would stop with the “Russia Marching to War” propaganda. most of us aren’t buying it and anyone beating the drum endlessly on this lie is losing their credibility in my eyes..(hint hint nudge nudge)…. And also please have your articles available in text instead of videos. I like many readers who have expressed this before can read through the text 10 times faster than watching a slow paced video.
Other than that: Happy New Year and lets hope Trump fixes relations with Russia, at least that will stave off WWIII for a while…I really would like a few more years to enjoy myself before Armageaddon finally arrives when the Elites finally “throw the gameboard to the floor” in desperation, and then the game is over for all of us…
I AGREE WITH MOST OF YOUR COMMENTS..HOWEVER IN ORDER TO CREATE A NEW PEACEFUL AGREEMENT WITH PUTIN THE TRUMP GOVT WILL NEED TO REVERSE THE US POSITION IN WHICH THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION ARRANGED AND ORCHESTRATED A COUP IN UKRAINE AGAINST THE CORRUPT BUT DEMOCRATICALLY ELECTED GOVT
HAPPY Prosperous Healthy New Year Dr.Weiss. I look forward to reading your newsletters every morning. Well thought out compositions.
All the best for 2017, Paul Koch
With all due respect, Sir; it is after all your arena. However, your account does not support the facts about the hideous geopolitical and geo-economic scene throughout the international landscape. Therefore, I am of the firmest belief that your title should read “US’s March to War” sponsored by the arms and war profiteers (the usual white boys — banksters et al — the scheming provocateurs) and their puppet legislators in high posts…. If not for Putin, massive nuclear assault would already have ravage this revitalizing Earth’s world, or about.
Since Trump’s election expresses the American electorate’s desires to pull back from the empirical ambitions of past administrations, he might surprise everyone by actually reducing our military buildup. His desire to improve our infrastructure needs to be paid for in some way, and this would help. Infrastructure catchup, and getting out of the empire business would be popular with most of the electorate. The competition between China and Russia to take our place would be highly interesting.
How many Soviet troops were withdrawn from the East-European countries after 1990? How much NATO expanded and how many new NATO or US military bases were established close to the Russian border, now positioned several hunderds of kilometers to the east, and how close are now the NATO forces to the key Russian cities? When – in fall 2014 – I visited Sevastopol together with a German friend and we saw the naval base, my German friend asked: And anybody expected that Russia could allow to have a US naval base in Sevastopol ?
Is it so difficult to understand Russian anxiety and the defensive moves? Who has been then on a long march to war – Russia or USA?
I keep the fingers crossed for Mr. Trump to overcome the hurdles you described so well, Martin.
Trump WAS elected president; at some point his severist critics will become
anti-American; or has THAT POINT been reached? Paul
Dear Mr. Weiss: Thank you for your video and my continuing education. I would like to take this opportunity to share my views with you. Since the start of the Syrian civil war, the world has witnessed the worst crimes against humanity since the second world war. Close to 500 thousand people have died at the hands of Assad. Assad’s use of chemical weapons against his own people violated the third protocol of the Geneva convention process. The third protocol specifically prohibits the use of chemical weapons in the event of a civil war. AS you know, there are 170 signatory members of the Geneva convention process, which as you know, consist of two treaties and three protocols. Our President drew a red line which warned Russia not to intervene. That red line was crossed! Russia intervened on behalf of Assad! We and the rest of the signatory members had the legal right to intervene on behalf of the innocent citizens of Syria. What is the point of writing international law if we do not have the will to enforce it! For diplomacy to be successful it must be backed up by military power! We did not have to intervene alone. All the other signatory members should have been required to do so. What I suggest at this late hour is for our President elect to have a summit with Putin and demand that Assad be turned over to the International court of justice to face trial for his crimes against humanity. In return all sanctions will be removed! If Putin refuses, then we and the other signatory members must take immediate military action! Putin must be assured that his business interests will be protected. What we should strive for is an independent Syria and allow for free elections. If we can accomplish this, and I believe that we can, we will be taking a big step towards peace in the middle east. I do not believe that this proposal will lead to war. Putin cannot afford to wage war against us and a strong coalition. By taking this action we will restore the trust and respect which was lost during the Obama presidency! Regards, Robert Calabro.
Mr. Calabro, you do know that the rebel forces have used chemical weapons multiple times in Syria both before and after the “red line”. As such, the signatory’s – which includes Russua – were free to act – against the rebels. Nor did Assad’s forces start the war – it was rebels including ISIS who started the war.
Nor did Assad’s forces start the war – it was rebelling including ISIS who started the war.
Contrary to popular belief, Russia is not interested in war.
Those of us who can’t handle a video on our connection need a text summary
Hey Martin i read a really interesting article about how deep the recession in greece is going? Have the EuroBonds rally not prevented a deepening of the crisis, surely all countries have to experience recessions before they can bounce back and have booms? Unless Martin wants a centrally planned economy like russia, with no booms or recessions.