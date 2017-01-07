Here’s a summary of stories from this past trading week, with a link to the full articles online.

Trump vs. Putin: Grand Opening

Martin Weiss ended 2016 sharing his deepest fears. He begins 2017 expressing his fervent hopes: How Trump and Putin could make a deal that will change history. Whether they succeed or fail, you need to know how it will impact key investments — defense stocks, bonds, rates and gold. And, you’ll want to start the New Year on a strong, positive path. Go here for both.

The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat can all wait upon my convenience, say Millennials.

Live sportscasts thrown for a loss

Live sportscasts are getting sacked by the trend for fans to watch on-demand digital replays and highlights, reports tech-expert Jon Markman. To find out why Millennials are driving the trend, click here.

Ride the CREST of this Stock Market Tsunami Mark my words: A tidal wave is headed our way. It will wipe out the lifesavings of millions of investors. But most people can’t even see it coming. It’s called “The K Wave” or “The Long Wave.” Whether you are totally wiped out by it — or whether you ride the “crest” of this wave to a level of wealth you never dreamed possible — depends entirely on what you decide to do today. Click here to read my free report Stock Market Tsunami! -Larry Edelson Internal Sponsorship

Shanghai Gold Exchange: As bullish as some claim?

In China, the byzantine gold markets aren’t suited for the Wall Street hustler or for the ivory tower intellectual. Most analysts got the SGE completely wrong. So here’s Larry Edelson’s take…

TACOP: How to Build a Simple Trauma Kit for Everyday Carry

A handful of high-tech first-aid supplies could help you and your loved ones survive potentially fatal injuries sustained in an accident or mugging. Based on his experience, personal security expert Jeff Cantor recommends packing these life-savers in a bag so you can carry them wherever you go.

Ignore Pundits’ Predictions – Interest Rates Will Forecast Markets’ Future

To win in today’s uncertain and high-priced markets, your portfolio must contain high-quality investments that emphasize liquidity, says professional investor Bill Hall. Read more about his two-step plan for survival by clicking here.

The Week’s Hot News

Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are the week’s highlights:

Executive Order #0001: Trump’s $128 Billion

Gift to Investors On Donald Trump’s first day in office, he’s expected to issue an executive order to fix one of Obama’s biggest mistakes. But not the one you’re thinking of … Instead, he’ll cancel an obscure rule that will immediately unlock a $128 billion fortune for a small, unheard of company. Early investors could make several times their money. External Sponsorship

2017 Will Be the Year to Bet on Volatility

Forex expert Boris Schlossberg enters the New Year much more warily than most Wall Street pros because the Trump rally looks too good to be true. The president-elect is never boring – which means we’re only one tweet away from a crisis. Boris explains why that’s good for currency traders.

The U.S. Police State Grows, Right on Time

Lame-duck President Obama has just signed an act designed to create an agency to clamp down on your rights and privacy, all in the name of “national security.” For Larry Edelson’s take on the “ministry of truth,” read on here.

Gold Glitters Again in 2017

Just as in 2016, volatility will define the investment landscape in 2017, says veteran market-watcher Mike Burnick. If you’re looking for winners, check out gold and some more mundane commodities. Click here for Mike’s full rundown on investing in the New Year.

The Money and Markets Team