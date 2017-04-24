Given the global march to cyber wars, civil wars, trade wars, regional wars and even possibly world war, I have some critical questions for you. Take a moment to think about the answers, and then read on for mine.

Which countries in the world today spend the most on defense?

Which among them are proposing the biggest increases in defense spending?

Are you aware that one major military power is actually planning to cut back its military spending pretty dramatically? Do you know which one it is?

Among all major military powers, which would you say poses the greatest immediate threat to the U.S. and its allies?

Care to pick three defense giants that stand to benefit the most?

Now, for the answers …

The Biggest Military Spenders on Earth

The United States beats them all by a mile.

According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, based on 2015 figures, the U.S. military budget was $597 billion.

That’s four-times larger than China’s $145 billion, seven-times larger than Saudi Arabia’s $82 billion and a whopping nine–times larger than Russia’s $66 billion.

Or think of it this way: The U.S. spends more on its military than all ten of the next largest military powers combined. That’s right. Even if you add up the official military budgets of China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, the U.K., India, France, Japan, Germany, South Korea and Brazil, you still come up with a total that’s smaller than the U.S. defense budget.

Countries Increasing Military Spending the Most



The United States leads the pack with President Trump’s budget proposal calling for a whopping $54 billion, or 10%, jump in defense spending next year. That increase alone is almost as large as Russia’s entire military budget; and it’s larger than the entire military budgets of India, France or Japan.

Meanwhile, China has announced a 7% increase, down slightly from last year’s 7.6% growth, and significantly below the 10.1% jump they achieved in 2015. Over the last decade, however, it’s undeniable that U.S. defense spending was on a downward trend, while China’s grew rapidly.

The One Major Power That’s Cutting Back

Surprise: It’s Russia.

There’s hot debate regarding how much they’re cutting. But no one disagrees that a retrenchment is in the works, mostly due to the economic pressure of lower oil prices and sanctions.

The headline number for Russia’s defense spending cut is a whopping 25%. But the European Council on Foreign Relations points out that the baseline budget was overstated due to a large one-time funding adjustment plus a shortfall in the actual procurements. So the upcoming cutback is really 7% or so, still a pretty big decline.

The Greatest Immediate Threat to U.S. Interests

Many Europeans, especially in the small, vulnerable, Baltic States, might argue that it’s Russia, and no one can pooh-pooh their concerns. Others argue that, long term, it’s China, especially given the size and rapid growth of its military budget, now the second largest in the world.

But in the category of immediate threats, the worst is North Korea. Nowhere else in the world are the underlying economic, social and political causes of war more powerful:

North Korea: Threat of famine vs. lavish lifestyle.

North Korea’s income inequality is off the charts. It was extreme poverty that made the country vulnerable to mass famine in the mid-1990s, and, according to the United Nations World Food Program, threatens to do so again in the current era. Meanwhile, reports of the lavish lifestyle of Pyongyang’s ruling elite are equally extreme.

Extreme political divisiveness is hard to pin down statistically. But the regime’s Orwellian measures to prevent, repress and punish dissent are telltale symptoms. A United Nations Commission of Inquiry found that abuses in North Korea are without parallel in the contemporary world.

Corruption is the worst in the entire world. According to Transparency International’s “Corruption Perceptions Index,” North Korea and Somalia share the lowest rank among the 175 nations covered.

Authoritarianism in North Korea is also the most extreme on the planet. Based on the Democracy Index of the Economist Intelligence Unit, North Korea ranks 167th of 167 countries reviewed, worse than the totalitarian regimes of Syria, Chad and the Central African Republic.

Militarism is everywhere. For every 1,000 people, North Korea has 57 in active military service, 11 times more than the United States. It has the fourth-largest army in the world. And it’s the only rogue state with nuclear weapons.

U.S. Defense Giants that Stand to Benefit

In a recent flash alert, Weiss Ratings analyst Mike Larson has identified the three largest U.S. defense contractors with the best Weiss Stock Ratings:

Raytheon (with a Weiss Rating of “A-”), which makes the Tomahawk cruise missile, used more than 2,000 times in combat over the past several years.

Lockheed Martin (with a Weiss Rating of “B”), America’s largest defense company, selling a wide suite of products that the president may call upon if the latest Middle East conflict intensifies.

Northrop Grumman (rated “A-”), which makes the Global Hawk drone and parts for the F-35 fighter jet.

These defense stocks have already enjoyed a significant run-up in the last year. So price corrections should be expected. But it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which the global march to war is suddenly halted, the push for military spending is reversed, or the profits of defense companies contract.

Good luck and God bless!

Martin