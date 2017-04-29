Here’s a summary of stories from this past trading week, with a link to the full articles online.

Urgent War Quiz for Investors

Given the global march toward cyber wars, civil wars, trade wars, regional wars and even possibly world war, Martin Weiss, Ph.D., has some critical questions for you.

Running in the red has become the hottest trend for cutting-edge firms listed on the stock markets.

The Amazon Era: No Profits, No Problem

Amazon became a corporate monster by pursuing its vision as the earth’s biggest store – instead of profits. Now other hot companies are following the same business plan. Has red become the new black? Jon Markman explores the phenomenon.

New Trump Trade Target: Oh, Canada!

President Donald Trump has started an economic shoving match with Canada, the biggest market for American goods. Can this end well? Mike Burnick gives you the rundown.

Cheaper, Smaller Sensors Usher in Self-Driving Cars

Most people can’t imagine that the cumbersome robot cars we see in the media today will ever become good or cheap enough for widespread use. Well, think again, says Jon Markman. Here are two companies that are going to help make it happen.

Markets Send Mixed Signals

The stock and bond markets are sending two different messages. Stock valuations are high in hopes of a profitable 2017. But yields in the bond market predict anemic growth. Who do you trust? Bill Hall, that’s who. Get his recommendation here.

The Week’s Hot News

Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are the week’s highlights:

Will Trump make the U.S. economy great again?

President Donald Trump has been churning out executive orders to stimulate the economy. These executive actions have mostly targeted federal regulation, especially of the financial sector and the environment. But will the president’s plan work? In these populist times, Mike Burnick wants your opinion. So, weigh in.

Forget the Fed – Just Ask Consumers!

The Atlanta Fed’s forecast of 0.5% economic growth may be too optimistic, says economic guru Tony Sagami. He believes the truth can be found in the retail sales numbers. Let him explain …

Trump’s Bold Tax-Reform Initiatives – Will They Work?

President Donald Trump must do a delicate balancing act to get his tax-reform package through Congress. He says it will stimulate the economy. What do you think?

Could rising U.S. Corporate debt threaten financial stability?

American corporations have amassed so much debt that rising interest rates threaten their financial stability, and the financial stability of the nation. Under these conditions, says David Dutkewych, here are the stocks to stay away from…

