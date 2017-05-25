I don’t have to tell you: Across the globe, civil unrest is on the rise. And here at the Edelson Institute we have been watching these situations closely as the war cycles continue to point to an acceleration of conflicts over the coming years.

And one situation that is getting far less press than it rightly deserves is the tragedy in Venezuela.

Not that long ago, Venezuela was the envy of the world, possessing the greatest oil reserves of any country. But now, Venezuela is in a complete and total meltdown … people are starving and rioting in the streets … the economy is in shambles.

What went wrong?

Venezuela’s current troubles began in 2014 when the price of oil plunged 50%. Instead of taking action to detach the country from its oil dependence, Venezuela’s socialist government continued to mismanage its budgets and remained overly dependent on its oil-related industries.

Just how much does Venezuela depend on oil?

Oil accounts for nearly 95 percent of Venezuela’s exports, and it makes up a quarter of the country’s overall economy. To make matters worse, Venezuelan crude production has fallen off a cliff, adding even more pain to the country’s economic problems.

Now get this: Despite having the world’s largest oil reserves, Venezuela is suffering from a gasoline shortage. Terrible!

Why? Because Venezuelan refineries are running well below max capacity due to operational problems caused by a lack of investments and poor maintenance. As output falls at its refineries, Venezuela needs to import more gasoline, squeezing the national budget even further.

Like most delusional government officials – who will do anything to remain in power – President Nicolás Maduro has not taken any responsibility for the state of his country. Instead, he chooses to place the blame on an “economic war” waged by overseas businesses, chiefly in the U.S.

To make matters worse – lacking adequate revenue flow – the Venezuelan government has been compelled to issue more money to pay its bills, causing not just inflation, but hyperinflation.

In fact, inflation is completely out of control, reaching 800% in December, making basic goods unaffordable.

You read that right: 800% inflation!

Now, Venezuelans are living day-by-day in total chaos, and the Venezuelan government has lost the confidence of the people.

President Maduro and his military-supported government have backed themselves into a corner, refusing to take any of the blame. So, it’s no surprise that anti-government marches have been spreading throughout the country or that clashes have intensified between protesters and the security forces.

Unfortunately, there appears to be no easy solution to Venezuela’s economic and humanitarian crisis.

And I don’t expect this type of civil unrest to remain isolated to just Venezuela or to the Middle East for that matter. Turkey, the Philippines, and North Korea all face potential domestic chaos. And with the war cycles ramping up, I expect to see more chaos and more countries facing domestic unrest.

When it comes to investing during these times of rising crisis, I recommend that you stay away from government debt and park your money in gold and invest in high-quality blue-chip companies.

Best wishes,

David Dutkewych