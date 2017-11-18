Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are summaries of stories from this past trading week, each with a link to the full article online.

Transcript of my War Room Session #1

“I have read your emails,” says Martin Weiss, Ph.D. “I’ve heard your voicemail messages. Now, with my team by my side, I’m here to address your concerns, help you understand what’s happening, and guide you to prudent action.” Read the transcript here.

Keep a Wary Eye on Plunging Junk Bonds

The red-hot junk bond market just sent up a red flag for stocks. The last time stocks rose and bonds fell like this, the S&P 500 fell 14% in three months. Veteran trader Mike Burnick shares his wisdom.

The Ultimate Retirement Strategy

Bitcoin Has a Massive Problem

Bitcoin just hit a record high at more than 5X gold’s price, says new columnist Ted Bauman. But you probably won’t strike “digital gold” here. At this rate, Ted says, bitcoin isn’t going to happen … at least not as a currency.

The rich have money to burn — and to play the stock market with wild abandon. So, it’s no wonder they’re the biggest benefactors of the record bull market.

The Rich Get Richer — and Whose Fault is That?

According to a recent poll, a smaller and smaller percentage of Americans have profited from the raging bull market. That’s because so few Americans are invested in stocks. Tony Sagami shows you an easy way to hop aboard the profit express.

Fuel for the Next Leg of the Oil Boom

Don’t believe the bears, says Sean Brodrick. We may see a short-term pullback in oil. But there’s plenty of political and economic fuel to power crude prices higher and profits from crude, too.

Happening Right Now: A Perfect Storm

“Just like I’ve been telling you,” says Martin Weiss Ph.D., “the War Cycle is getting more dangerous by the day, as a series of rapid-fire events burst into the news.” Click here to find how these events will affect your retirement funds

Apple Will Lead the Augmented Reality Solution

Apple is developing a new augmented reality (AR) headset that could hit the market as early as 2020. Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, says AR will change the way we work, play, learn and connect. Jon Markman advises: Investors should take note.

The Auto Industry is About to Completely Change

Cars are money pits, says new columnist Paul Mampilly. And, people are getting sick of paying for parking, insurance and repairs. So smart investors should get a piece of the ride-sharing pie as demand grows for Uber and Lyft.

Take an Investing Lesson From Egg Farmers

In a low-interest world, there’s a low-risk way to get a real return on your investments — and it’s been sitting in plain sight the whole time, says Bill Hall. All you have to do is decide whether you’re a chicken farmer or you’re an egg farmer.

The Money and Markets Team