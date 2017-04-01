Here’s a summary of stories from this past trading week, with a link to the full articles online.

Warning for Trump: Revenge of the Government Debt Monster

While Washington bungled health care reform and Wall Street worried about jinxed tax reform, both lost sight of the real monster stalking our economy. Let Martin Weiss, Ph.D., introduce you to the beast.

Tax Reform Faces a World of Hurt in Congress

Tax reform is the true engine of the Trump rally, and now the president needs a win. But it won’t be easy. Jon Markman, a respected business journalist and veteran trader himself, shares his insights on the coming fight.

Cycles Exist Everywhere: Where Are We Now?

To every thing there is a time and season. So, you had better know the right investment strategy for every time and season. Mike Burnick tells you what you need to know now.

Video Games Are Growing More Realistic – and Dangerous

There is a dark side to digitalization and video games. People are dropping out of the physical world. But the trend also brings opportunity to savvy investors. John Markman reviews the good, the bad and the profitable.

Smart investors will bet that interest rates will continue to slide lower, despite what TV pundits say.

How Low Can They Go?

Interest rates are going down, down, down. So, investors need a double-edged strategy that will both protect their assets and grow their wealth. When Bill Hall speaks, the super-rich listen. So, should you.

The Week’s Hot News

Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are the week’s highlights:

Brexit: It’s Now Reality

The Brexit fiasco has finally come home to roost, sending shockwaves through the EU. And that’s going to create pitfalls for investors who don’t know how to handle the chaos. Veteran trader Mike Burnick shares his insights.

The Telltale Tale of (Falling) Tax Payments

You can’t trust corporations to tell you the truth about how much they make, especially with all the leeway the rules give them for creative accounting. Fortunately for investors, they can’t lie to the IRS. Tony Sagami explains it all.

Greek Liquidation Sales Spell More Trouble

Beware of Greeks bearing debt. The country’s leaders want a bailout of billions from the EU and the IMF. But will the leaders clean up their financial act? How will this affect the EU and you? Mike Burnick weighs in.

Six Warning Signs for Apple Investors

Apple isn’t the red-hot growth stock that it used to be, so smart investors should have a strategy to protect their gains as signs of trouble pop up. Tony Sagami shares his ideas after listing six bad signs for Apple.

