Money and Markets columnists take a look at key financial and political events around the globe. Here are summaries of stories from this past trading week, each with a link to the full article online.

What worries ME the most right now

Last week, our co-founder Martin Weiss, Ph.D., asked you: What worries you the most right now? He obviously struck a nerve. His question opened the floodgates to a lot of very valuable feedback from readers. And the feedback prompted him to post a video that covers many important topics. And it led him to share: “What worries ME the most.”

Tax Reform: Be Careful What You Wish For

Tax reform has been the big prize that the Trump administration has promised from day one, says Mike Burnick. Now it’s not looking that great for big business or, therefore, some stocks. Mike puts it all in perspective.

Pricing Power Gives Apple an Edge Over Amazon, Alphabet

The new iPhone X shows that Apple can charge top dollar no matter how much the competition slashes prices. Customers are still willing to pay … and pay more … for the brand’s cachet. Jon Markman explains why.

Fed Needs a Street-smart Leader

The economists have had their shot at running the Federal Reserve. Now, it’s time for the Fed to get a leader who more Street smarts than book smarts, says Tony Sagami. He makes his case here.

In a vision of the future, an artist’s rendering depicts a U.S. fighter jet as it destroys an airborne threat with a high-powered laser beam.

Boosting Military Might at the Speed of Light

The military is testing laser weapons for deployment on the land and the sea and in the air. In tests, the weapons have melted the engines in pickups from a mile away. Tech guru Jon Markman says this is a new era of invention … one that investors shouldn’t miss.

Beating the Bots and the Robos

The markets are dominated by automated trading software called “bots” or “robos.” But you don’t have to be a computer to spot a good market as long as you understand the 10-year Treasury yield. Bill Hall reveals how to outthink the bots and robos.

