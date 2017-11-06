Last week, I asked you a simple question: “What worries you the most right now?”

I obviously struck a nerve. My question opened the floodgates to a lot of very valuable feedback from readers. Thank you!

At 2 p.m. Eastern today, I’ll tell you what worries ME the most. A few minutes before the hour, just click over to this page.

I’ll be very brief. But also blunt.

“Why Is the Stock Market Rising?” You Ask

If you can’t quite figure it out, just put yourself in the shoes of foreign investors.

Suppose you live in Asia.

You see North Korea’s Kim Jong-un preparing to fire off an ICBM just when President Trump is visiting the region.

You see China’s Xi Jinping creating a new Maoist dictatorship that threatens India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. You see Japan’s Shinzo Abe getting ready to rewrite the constitution so he can restore Japan’s military power and defend his people against these new terrifying threats.

Or let’s say you live in Europe.

Not long ago, your worst nightmare was what might happen to your investments if other countries decided to exit the E.U. like Britain. Now it’s what will happen if those countries themselves are torn apart like Spain. So last week, when Madrid arrested Catalonia’s leaders and raided Catalonia’s police stations, it sent a shiver up your spine.

But that’s mild compared to the gut-wrenching words you see in The Economist:

“As the world marks the centenary of the October Revolution, Russia is once again under the rule of the tsar.

“Seventeen years after Vladimir Putin first became president, his grip on Russia is stronger than ever. … Like a tsar, Mr. Putin has buttressed his power through repression and military conflict.”

All of this is more than just idle speculation.

It’s a clear and present danger for investors.

Why? Because even in the absence of violent conflict, you know that investor anxiety alone will drive down the value of your euros, South Korean won, Chinese yuan, Japanese yen, or Indian rupees.

You know you must get your money out of danger. Fast!

And you also know that, despite its own troubles, the United States is still the safest safe haven on the planet.

That’s where you want to move your money. Right now!

You don’t know yet exactly what to buy. But you do know for sure that trading one kind of risk for another is absolutely unacceptable. The last thing you need is to get stuck in American companies that are poorly managed, American stocks that are illiquid or American bonds that are rated junk.

Along with your quest for a safe country, you’re also searching for the safest growth investments that country has to offer.

Millions of other foreign investors follow a similar path. Thousands of foreign pension funds, insurance companies and even governments do the same.

Soon, a new tidal wave of money floods into America’s top-ranked stocks. The Dow Jones surges to new all-time highs. America’s tech leaders like Apple, Facebook and Google attract hundreds of billions in investment dollars. Their shares double, triple and double again. Average, everyday investors make fortunes.

Sound familiar? It should.

Because this is precisely the scenario my Weiss Ratings team and I described, almost verbatim, three years ago. This is what we wrote about in our columns, talked about in our videos and virtually shouted from the rooftops.

This is how we predicted the Dow would reach 20,000 by 2016, and it did. It’s why we forecast it would continue making new all-time highs in 2017, and it has done just that.

Plus, we repeatedly stress this one, additional, all-important point:

The single best way to make money is to identify the safest, highest quality stocks in existence — the same stocks that foreign money will be buying. The easiest, most logical path to riches is to beat foreign investors to the punch; buy what they’re going to buy before they buy it. Then sit back as the tsunami of foreign flight capital drives your shares through the roof.

That’s what we did. And that’s what we’re still doing right now.

Warnings of the Danger

When we first began publishing Weiss Ratings on America’s 12,000 stocks in 1999, we were mostly known for warning investors away from the dangers. That’s why …

Barron’s wrote that Weiss Ratings is “the leader in identifying vulnerable companies.”

The New York Times reported that Weiss Ratings was “the first to see the dangers and say so unambiguously.”

And the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) had published a landmark study on life insurance company ratings, concluding that Weiss Ratings beat its closest competitor by a factor of 3-to-1 in warning of future failures.

All this made three U.S. Congressional committees very curious. They asked me, in effect: “How is it possible for your small company in Florida to beat the big Wall Street rating agencies and research firms at their own game? What do you know that they don’t?”

The answer: Nothing. We have access to the same info they do.

Instead, the fundamental cause of their misses and blunders can be summarized in one four-letter word:

Bias.

They give companies a sneak preview of their ratings before they publish those ratings.

They give companies the privilege of suppressing the publication.

Their research and ratings are largely bought and paid for by the very same companies they cover.

How much money passes hands? Suffice it to say that the publicly disclosed fees they get are big. The under-the-table fees they get can be even bigger.

That’s the stark difference between us and them. That’s why Weiss Ratings won by a margin of 3-to-1. And that’s also why Esquire wrote that Weiss Ratings is “the only one who rates [companies] with no conflicts of interest.”

This is dead serious.

If you suspected rampant bribery at Zagat, Michelin or AAA, would you rush to dine at their 5-star or 5-diamond restaurants?

If widespread payola took over the Motion Picture Association of America, would you let your young children see their G- and PG-rated movies?

No? Then why in the heck do investors continue to risk their hard-earned retirement savings on stocks that are hyped by the same kind of schemes? Why do they buy garbage wrapped in silk; pigs painted with lipstick?

A Critical Moment

I’m telling you this now because we are at a pivotal juncture in time. We have passed a threshold in history when investing is turning more dangerous … while, at the same time, the wealth-building opportunities will be greater than ever.

It’s a time when, more so than ever before, you must shun the junk and find the gems; invest in the best and dump the rest.

Not the best as defined by Wall Street! Rather, the true, extreme high-quality investments that merit the highest possible ratings or rankings by the most independent, objective, unbiased research you can find.

Many years ago, when I issued a “D” rating on a big company, its executives showed up in two black Mercedes limos, stormed into my office and made the ultimate threat: “Weiss better shut the @!%# up or get a bodyguard.”

Other companies getting my lowest ratings were more tactful. They issued their threats over the phone: “We’re going to sue the hell out of you,” they shouted.

Now, we don’t hear from them nearly as much as we used to. The main reason, I presume, is because most of the biggest D-rated companies have failed and gone away. Either that or they got big bail-outs and restored their finances.

That’s a good thing because it lets us focus our attention on the best of the best, the cream-of-the-cream stocks and ETFs that get our rare A+ Weiss Ratings and are making the most money for investors right now.

With a new tsunami of foreign flight capital headed our way, the timing could not be better.

I look forward to seeing you at 2 today. Just meet me here.

Good luck and God bless!

Martin