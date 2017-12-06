Coming THIS afternoon: Big announcement from Dr. Weiss on precisely WHEN gold, silver, copper, oil and three other commodities will bottom and WHEN they will EXPLODE higher. Be sure to go here at 2:00 PM Eastern Time TODAY.

That is what I said in exasperation to my 20-year-old son.

Some people call me crazy for doing this. But I give my children four years’ worth of college tuition in one lump sum when they are ready to head off to college. It is their responsibility to make that money last until they finish their undergraduate education.

I am proud to say that all of them — with the exception of a couple of silly, low-cost indulgences — have used that money responsibly. My youngest child, however, has taken a “creative” path with his college funds.

Actually, creative is being kind. In fact, I almost fell out of my chair when he told me what he did with roughly one-third of his entire college savings fund.

No, he didn’t buy a new car that he couldn’t afford … lose it at a casino … or spend it on wining-and-dining cute college co-eds.

What he did was invest roughly a year-and-a-half of his college tuition in Bitcoin. Which is when I cried out, “You did WHAT with your college money?!”

My first thought was, “Great, now that college kids, taxi drivers and grandmas are all buying Bitcoin … the Bitcoin bubble must be close to popping. And my son is going to lose his you-know-what.”

But wait! There is more to my son’s Bitcoin story …

Bitcoin is up more than tenfold so far in 2017. And while he didn’t catch the bottom, he invested in Bitcoin when it was trading at $2,200. This mysterious cryptocurrency has skyrocketed thousands of dollars higher since my son bought in, and he has made more than 500% on his money in less than a year.

Heck, my son is a more successful — many, many times more successful — investor than I have been this year. Oh, and he is quick to remind me of such.

On paper, he has made enough to buy a nice used car … pay for graduate school tuition … make a down payment on a house … or travel the world for a year after graduation.

But get this: He hasn’t cashed in his Bitcoin profits yet and is letting his gains ride. Bitcoin may crash from here or it may continue to defy gravity and move even higher. Good decision or not, my son is “all in” for Bitcoin.

In many ways, I am quite proud of him. Not so much for investing (speculating is more accurate) in Bitcoin, but for showing an interest in investing at such an early age.

He may very well take after his dear old dad and make a career out of investing. That would make me smile.





At the same time, I am worried to death that all his profits — as well as his tuition money — will disappear in a puff of smoke. My son has so far shown a rare patience to ignore short-term gyrations. But there is a fine line between patience and blind optimism.

And an unintended consequence of his Bitcoin riches is that he quit his excellent part-time job in the University of Montana’s network administration department. Not so he could spend more time partying or playing video games, but because he wants to spend more time studying to get straight-As.

He, like all my children, is an excellent student. But he wants to do his very best to graduate at the top of his class. That makes me extremely proud.

So all in all, I find myself half-worried, half-pleased … and 100% proud of my son’s first foray into investing. Sure, a profit isn’t a profit until it is booked. And he may yet end up losing a big chunk of his college tuition money. But I’ve always told my children that you learn from what you do … not from what you don’t.

So this nervous dad is going to keep his mouth shut and let his son make his own decisions.

Sure, I’ll give him my opinion if he asks. (SELL! SELL! SELL!) But I think he has learned more about business and personal finance than any professor — or his loudmouth dad — could ever teach him.

How about you? How would you handle the situation if it was your son?

Best wishes,

Tony Sagami